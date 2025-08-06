Will Mel Gibson's Two-Part 'Resurrection of the Christ' Be A FOMO Event or a For-Fans-Only Affair?
Despite what the Internet proclaims, if regular moviegoers like "part one of two," they tend to show up for "part two of two." So, to what extent will the 'Passion' sequels entice the unconverted?
So this isn’t quite the same as slotting Michael for April 24 to kick off next summer (a week early) and then (a still-theoretical) Michael Part 02 to kick off the summer after that one. However, Lionsgate is attempting to “launch” summer 2027 with a “based on a true story” passion play nonetheless. They just yesterday announced their intent to release Mel Gibson’s two-part Passion of the Christ sequel in early 2027. The Resurrection of the Christ will open on Good Friday, or March 26, 2027. And the second chapter will drop on *Thursday*, May 6, 2027. That will put it in direct competition with already slotted “season-specific” tentpoles, namely Godzilla x Kong; Supernova over Easter weekend and Sony’s The Legend of Zelda in early May.
No word on if/when Michael Part 02, which will presumably feature at least some “the 100% innocent, actually King of Pop died for your sins” material, will get made or be released. Again, we’re all assuming that Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic – which was delayed multiple times amid reportedly having to restructure and/or reshoot the third act to avoid material that would violate NDAs related to at least one legal settlement related to the above allegations – will eventually become two films. News that Passion of the Christ 2 will come with a Passion of the Christ 3 adds fuel to that fire. The Internet likes to complain that audiences don’t like the “split one movie into two movies” thing, but the box office says otherwise.