So this isn’t quite the same as slotting Michael for April 24 to kick off next summer (a week early) and then (a still-theoretical) Michael Part 02 to kick off the summer after that one. However, Lionsgate is attempting to “launch” summer 2027 with a “based on a true story” passion play nonetheless. They just yesterday announced their intent to release Mel Gibson’s two-part Passion of the Christ sequel in early 2027. The Resurrection of the Christ will open on Good Friday, or March 26, 2027. And the second chapter will drop on *Thursday*, May 6, 2027. That will put it in direct competition with already slotted “season-specific” tentpoles, namely Godzilla x Kong; Supernova over Easter weekend and Sony’s The Legend of Zelda in early May.

No word on if/when Michael Part 02, which will presumably feature at least some “the 100% innocent, actually King of Pop died for your sins” material, will get made or be released. Again, we’re all assuming that Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic – which was delayed multiple times amid reportedly having to restructure and/or reshoot the third act to avoid material that would violate NDAs related to at least one legal settlement related to the above allegations – will eventually become two films. News that Passion of the Christ 2 will come with a Passion of the Christ 3 adds fuel to that fire. The Internet likes to complain that audiences don’t like the “split one movie into two movies” thing, but the box office says otherwise.

