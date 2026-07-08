The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

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Zachary Miller's avatar
Zachary Miller
11hEdited

That last paragraph was brutal. It really wasn't long ago at all that Disney Animation was peak, and it was only a matter of a few micro-choices that threw them off the bicycle.

Here's hoping that "Hexed" does good enough to catch everyone's attention, but not enough that we see a live-action remake before the decade's out.

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