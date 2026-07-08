Moana (2026)

- 115 minutes

- Rated PG

- Directed by Thomas Kail

- Written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller

- Produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda

- Starring: Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams and Jemaine Clement

- Cinematography by Óscar Faura

- Edited by Melanie Oliver

- Music by Mark Mancina

- Companies: Walt Disney, Seven Bucks, Flynn Picture Co. and 500 Broadway Productions

- Opening July 10 via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

I’m not going to pretend that Thomas Kail’s live-action remake of Disney’s animated Moana, penned by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, is among the better live-action Disney remakes (or, in the case of How to Train Your Dragon, DreamWorks Animation redos). Sure, it lacks either the “Let’s go crazy!” creativity of a Maleficent: Mistress of Evil or (on a lesser scale) Cruella, as well as the “train crash from which we cannot look away” entertainment value of last year’s “What if The Beguiled, but for kids?” Snow White remake. But it’s more in-the-moment entertaining, especially after the note-by-note first act, than the comparatively strained Lilo & Stitch or DreamWorks’ faithful-to-a-dull-fault How to Train Your Dragon redo. Oddly enough, the “What else ya got for me?” variable comes in the form of Dwayne Johnson’s live-action Maui.

A friend of mine joked from the start that the project only exists because Johnson (months after a failed DC Universe coup that essentially imploded the entire DC/Marvel superhero industrial complex) released a video announcement sans Disney’s knowledge, after which Iger and friends just went along with it. I might argue it was a kind of make-up movie for Jungle Cruise 2, which itself was arguably intended partially to retroactively pay a potentially litigious Johnson whatever he might have earned from bonuses had Jungle Cruise gotten a conventional theatrical release. The Jungle Cruise 2 announcement was always a bluff, and this is all tinfoil hat speculation, but a decade after selling Johnson’s Maui as the next coming of Robin Williams’ Genie, the former “people’s champion” needs the Moana franchise more than it needs him.

Yes, we can take him at his word that the character means that much to both his immediate family and his “identity” as a Samoan Pacific Islander. However, amid a decade with essentially zero outright critical and commercial successes (and I like Black Adam more than you), there was a risk of his live-action incarnation coming off like a mix between a SEO-friendly Super Bowl commercial and Ben Affleck’s final scene in Hollywoodland. Instead, Johnson makes this post-2010s status quo an unsubtle subtext amid a shockingly low-key and grounded supporting turn. Showing his age and looking leaner than he’s been in a while (granted, comparing him to First Blood Part II-era Stallone is not exactly an insult), this Maui wears his failures on his face. He offers a less boisterous and more defensive performance.

This is not a Maui metaphorically relishing the afterglow of Fast Five and San Andreas, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage just around the riverbend (sorry/not sorry). This is a Maui brought low by his in-movie failures, which now makes it a suitable double bill with Smashing Machine. Yes, the movie was less a feature film than a series of barely connected “for your consideration” scenes. However (spoiler warning), it almost worked as a subtextual metaphor for the once-dominant superstar coming to terms with being a semi-regular “loser.” In 2016, Johnson played Maui’s would-be redemption (following his own hubris amid misguided attempts to win the adoration of a humanity that rejected him) as an inevitable end to his temporary decline. In 2026, well, make it a triple bill with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Last Stand?

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That’s not to say Johnson gives an all-time great star turn. Nor does he singlehandedly elevate what’s otherwise another “Gus Van Sant’s Psycho”-style live-action remake to the level of Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Pete’s Dragon. But he’s better here than in anything he’s done since Jumanji: The Next Level. It’s a reminder that he’s mostly been good-to-great in those mid-2010s popcorn biggies. It’s also hopefully a self-acknowledgment that he remains far more interesting when he’s somehow made into an underdog (like when he’s embodied by a scared and scrawny teenager in the Jumanji sequels) or presented as an adversarial force (like Pain and Gain or Fast Five) as opposed to being the best, coolest and most unstoppable heroic badass around. As such, Moana 2026 plays less like a vanity project than a feature-length mea culpa.

As for the rest of Moana, it isn’t quite as structurally awkward or needlessly padded as earlier Gus Van Sant-style revisions, with this remake running just eight minutes longer than its 107-minute animated predecessor. That’s partially because the film is recent enough, 113.5 months old to be almost exact, to not allegedly justify time spent “fixing” or “correcting” would-be plot holes or “problematic” character beats with which no one beyond the perpetually online ever took more than a passing issue. That said, despite performances from Catherine Laga’aia as our title character and Rena Owen as her supportive grandmother, the first act does lumber along, with live-action recreations of scenes, beats and songs that play better in animation. At least when Maui shows up, Johnson’s “the same but different” performance qualifies as something “new” amid the deja vu recreations.

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Even with Johnson spicing the punch, it really isn’t until the second half, beginning with Jermayne Clement’s Tamatoa now resembling Smaug by way of the final spider-monster in It, yet still as bitchily fabulous as ever, that the picture even begins to come into its own. It helps that the third act focuses on the very sort of thing (deep-sea adventure, giant fire monsters, etc.) that don’t look out of place in the realm of fantastical live action. Moreover, the movie doesn’t try to stretch out its action climax for the sake of spectacle, meaning that, up to a point, what worked in animated form works well enough here. It’s probably a little ironic/fitting that the earlier, more human-focused sections are most hobbled by the “can’t do that, and/or that doesn’t look terribly authentic, in live-action” challenges.

Moana was once a prime example of Disney’s mid-2010s “the room where it happens” strategy of highlighting “not just a white guy” protagonists and cultures in relatively critically and commercially successful unto-themselves crowdpleasers. The climactic “I am Moana!” musical payoff, which still kicks ass here as well, now feels like both an encapsulation of what Disney was doing so well a decade ago and the pop monoculture future that was stolen from us by streaming, consolidation and SEO-friendly culture war distractions. That’s especially considering the extent to which (more so in offscreen word than in onscreen deed) it has spent much of the 2020s running away from its “go woke, get rich” strategy. Even with Johnson’s self-reflective performance, Moana mostly exists as a feature-length reminder of how right Disney got it a decade ago.