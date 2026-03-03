Hoppers (2025)

- 104 minutes

- Rated PG

- Directed by Daniel Chong

- Written by Jess Andrews

- Story by Daniel Chong

- Produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle

- Starring: Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, Eduardo Franco, Aparna Nancherla, Tom Law, Sam Richardson, Melissa Villaseñor, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Steve Purcell, Ego Nwodim, Nichole Sakura, Meryl Streep, Karen Huie and Vanessa Bayer

- Cinematography: Jeremy Lasky, Ian Megibben

- Editing: Axel Gesses|

- Music: Mark Mothersbaugh

- A Pixar Animation Studios production

- Opens theatrically via Walt Disney on March 6

Will Hoppers be, in terms of unquestionably commercially successful Disney or Pixar animated originals, an “11th time is the charm” miracle? That this might come to pass just as Bob Iger steps down for a second time, with the presumption that Josh D’Amaro’s tenure will last a bit longer than Bob Chapek’s, is bemusing. Recall that Iger returned to the throne in late 2022 just in time to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water soar to as-expected commercial glory. Well, the other reason why Hoppers becoming a 2000s or 2010s-level (for a non-sequel) WDA or Pixar smash would qualify as irony is that it’s closer in spirit not to Wall-E or Ratatouille but The Ant Bully and Open Season.

That’s not an artistic criticism (Over the Hedge > > > The Angry Birds Movie). Still, it’s no secret that the successes of Shrek and Madagascar kicked off a decade-long rush of copycats that were, simplistically speaking, hyperactive, chaotic and zany talking animal comedies. However, even as Disney and Pixar’s sequels (Zootopia 2), prequels (Mufasa: The Lion King), and remakes (Lilo & Stitch) are performing bigger than ever of late, originals like Strange World and Elio are struggling. Yes, this is obviously a consequence of original gems like Soul, Turning Red and Encanto becoming casualties in the streaming wars. However, if Hoppers puts an end to the non-sequel toon cold streak, well, go figure that it would be… a (pretty damn good) hyperactive talking-animal comedy.

A token amount of plot: Set in the city of Beaverton, Hoppers concerns the plight of young Mabel Tanaka (Piper Curda), a college student whose obvious intelligence and can-do spirit have long clashed with an obsessive love of nature that has evolved into (non-violent) environmental radicalism. Still mourning the somewhat recent passing of her kindred-spirit grandmother, Mabel is at her wits’ end with futile (and arguably self-destructive) attempts to prevent a local glade from being destroyed to make room for a freeway. However, a chance encounter with her sympathetic biology professor leads Mabel to discover a most unusual kind of scientific research. Long story short, Dr. Samantha Fairfax (Kathy Najimy) has built lifelike robotic animals into which subjects can insert their human consciousness for up-close and “personal” study.

Leave a comment