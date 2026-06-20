The Death of Robin Hood

- 2026/122 minutes/Rated R

- Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski

- Based on the poem Robin Hoode his Death

- Produced by Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Alexander Black and Hugh Jackman

- Starring: Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Faith Delaney, Noah Jupe

- Cinematography by Pat Scola

- Edited by Andrew Mondshein

- Music by Jim Ghedi

- Production Companies: Lyrical Media and RPC

- Opening June 19 via A24

To paraphrase what the marketing folks at Greycat Films might have declared in 1989, “He’s not Pan, he’s not Pendragon… he’s real.” That would’ve been a more imaginative pitch versus the “He was no hero” tagline on the current poster. Alas, but if I were at Sony, I’d absolutely be selling Spider-Man: Brand New Day as “from the director of the only post-Endgame MCU Disney movie your kids still give a damn about,” but I digress. Anyway, the overall hook behind writer/director Michael Sarnoski’s The Death of Robin Hood is essentially “What if Robin of Locksley was merely a lifelong mass murderer, with the oft-told stories of protecting the meek and giving to the poor being revealed as mostly third-party fabrications?” Nonetheless, this strikingly composed and well-acted melodrama is hamstrung by the notion that its alleged subversion has long become par for the course.

A revisionist takes on revisionist history

It’s a valid high concept that goes back to my early childhood, when I realized that, from a different point of view, Luke Skywalker was a terrorist and Robin Hood was a cop killer. That didn’t make me stop enjoying Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves or Star Wars, but I was (prematurely?) attuned to the whole “one man’s terrorist is another’s freedom fighter” mentality. It made me appreciate Return of the Jedi that much more with the knowledge of the “Ewoks = Viet Cong” symbolism. While the notion of a previously jolly and righteous hero actually being a grimdark monster or antihero might have been innovative generations ago, it’s now essentially the standard play in modern fantastical superhero fiction. Part of why Superman caught on last year was the extent to which it rebutted this tortured antihero mentality and offered a genuinely aspirational, aggressively nice do-gooder superhero.