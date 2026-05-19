The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026)

- Starring Pedro Pascal, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, Steven Blum, Martin Scorsese, Jonny Coyne, Matthew Willig, and Dave Filoni

- Directed by John Favreau

- Written by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Noah Floor

- Produced by Favreau, Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Ian Bryce

- Cinematography by David Klein

- Music composed by Ludwig Göransson

- Edited by Rachel Goodlett Katz and Dylan Firshin

- Produced by Lucasfilm and Fairview Entertainment

- Opening the week of May 22 via Walt Disney Studios

There are eight million stories in the Galaxy. This will be one of them.

In terms of in-universe continuity and artistic ambition, The Mandalorian and Grogu is a Star Wars movie. It’s not trying to be the ultimate Star Wars story, nor a continuity-resetting retcon, nor an all-encompassing cinematic event. Its biggest artistic strength as a newbie-friendly, mostly standalone, explicitly inessential adventure is likely to be its biggest commercial challenge. It’s the opposite of a FOMO event, which would be less of an issue if the George Lucas-created IP were still an automatic FOMO franchise.

Will Grogu, causing comedic chaos on a much larger canvas, pass the “What else ya got for me?” test among general audiences and younger, less-IP-indoctrinated viewers? It’s not unlike The Fantastic Four: First Steps, whose pre-release promotion campaign stressed its disconnect from the MCU continuity. This John Favreau-directed adventure, penned by Favreau, Dave Filoni and Noah Floor, is content to be just one Star Wars story in a sea of them. And on that scale, it’s a pretty darn fun time at the movies.

This John Favreau-directed adventure, penned by Favreau, Dave Filoni and Noah Floor, bursts out of the gate with a kick-ass, gleefully violent curtain raiser. As Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder as semi-regular in-costume on-set doubles) and Grogu (or “Baby Yoda” if you’re nasty) attempt to capture a former Imperial heavyweight, we get a multi-part and multi-location pursuit that entertains and informs the uninitiated that plays like a spectacular James Bond-style pre-credits setpiece.

Within minutes, Mando (immediately established as a relentless but not psychopathic bounty hunter) is stealthily taking out stormtroopers like he’s a less murder-averse Batman before ditching the ninja act and partaking in a pleasing mix of gunplay, fisticuffs, stunts and vehicular mayhem. Grogu, of course, “helps” while earning expected smiles and chuckles without remotely hogging the spotlight or undercutting the in-universe drama. That goes for the movie as a whole; Mr. Baby Yoda is never allowed to take over.

Anyway, that opening set piece is not quite George Lucas telling Harry Potter, Neo, Jack Sparrow and Spider-Man to get the hell off his lawn in the opening 23 minutes of Revenge of the Sith. However, it does play akin to when the James Bond series periodically had to, think the opening scenes of Thunderball, The Spy Who Loved Me, License to Kill, GoldenEye and Skyfall, to assert or reassert its blockbuster movie bona fides.

I was almost disappointed that the sequence didn’t end with a smash cut to John Barry’s theme briefly blaring before bleeding into a stylized title sequence. I mean, Lucasfilm could have gotten Gracie Abrams to perform the song for some self-aware fun? It couldn’t have been worse than Madonna’s 007 theme (ironically, “Die Another Day” <<<< “Beautiful Stranger”).

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