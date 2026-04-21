Michael (2026)

- rated PG-13 for “thematic material, language, smoking.”

- 127 minutes

- Directed by Antoine Fuqua

- Written by John Logan

- Produced by Graham King, John Branca and John McClain

- Starring: Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Kru Valdi, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Kendrick Sampson and Mike Meyers

- Cinematography by Dion Beebe

- Edited by John Ottman and Harry Yoon

- Music by Lior Rosner

- Production companies: Lionsgate Films and GK Films

- Distributors: Lionsgate (domestic) and Universal (overseas)

- Opening theatrically the week of April 24

After several years of ups and downs, delays, discourse and (alleged) behind-the-scenes melodrama, Michael arrives in theaters as a most curious artifact. A film overseen and partially financed (namely any reshoots) by those holding the keys to the late Michael Jackson’s estate was always going to be a relative halography. However, I’ve long theorized that the main intent was not theatrical fortune and glory but rather to craft a globally digested and cinematically definitive portrait that argued for its subject’s A) total innocence concerning allegations of sexual abuse/molestation and B) pop culture martyrdom. That message, enshrined in a potentially definitive pop culture retelling of the Michael Jackson story, would be far more valuable to those who make money from his music than any momentary box office grosses. But thanks to the much-publicized reshoots and revisions, this film can’t even attempt that goal.

The final product, 127 minutes of loosely connected music performances and “for your consideration” clips, now comes off as something akin to Warner Bros.’ theatrical cut of its 2017 Justice League movie. In both cases, an in-production film has been heavily retooled, re-edited on the fly, and reconstructed into what looked on paper like the least objectionable, least offensive, and most conventionally commercial version. Sans the ability to (re)shape the broader narrative about Michael Jackson’s final 15 years, this well-acted, briskly paced and unquestionably entertaining juke-box musical now feels like the result of filmmakers desperate to get *something* out the door and into theaters. Oddly, the absence of Jackson’s post-Thriller career and real-life scandals (not just legal troubles) makes Michael more intriguing. Omission is not relitigation, and the late artist’s thus-far-untold story hangs over this glorified prologue like a dark cloud.

That’s not to say all the film’s flaws can be blamed on what wasn’t allowed onscreen. We get a few engrossing scenes of the King of Pop (Jafar Jackson, Michael’s real-life nephew) working through his artistic process and experimenting with crafting both original songs and groundbreakingly cinematic music videos. Alas, those are few and far between, with the film positing that Jackson was so naturally gifted and musically inclined that the music, lyrics, and images that helped shape 1980s pop culture just popped up with minimal trial-and-error grunt work. That’s the case with most musical biopics, which is part of what made Love & Mercy stand out. Yet moments like Michael figuring out dance moves to “Thriller” while in full monster make-up make you wish the film focused on the work rather than just reveling in the results.