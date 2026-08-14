'Reacher' Rocks By Letting Its Hero Slide
Alan Ritchson gets new notes to play in a terrific fourth season of (what should be) Prime Video's flagship show, with the still-awesome title hero slightly off his game and less impervious to error
Reacher season four
eight episodes (40-55 minutes each)
Produced by Blackjack Films, Paramount Television and Skydance Television
Debuting on Prime Video August 12 (first three episodes)
I have not received screeners for HBO’s Lanterns, which debuts Sunday, mostly because I don’t generally review HBO and/or HBO Max shows. That the Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-led “True Detective meets Green Lantern” episodic is allegedly quite good is a relief, mostly in that Rebel Ridge’s Pierre is not being placed on a proverbial glass cliff. Anyway, Hal Jordan and/or John Stewart are not the only superheroes returning to television this week. I may not have seen any of Lanterns, but I can affirm that Prime Video’s fourth season of Reacher is pretty damn great.
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