Roofman

- 2025/126 minutes/Rated R for “language, nudity and brief sexuality”

- Directed by Derek Cianfrance|

- Written by Derek Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn

- Produced by Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Dylan Sellers

- Starring: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, Ben Mendelsohn, Peter Dinklage, Melonie Diaz

- Cinematography by Andrij Parekh

- Edited by Jim Helton and Ron Patane

- Music by Christopher Bear

- A film from High Frequency Entertainment, Hunting Lane Films, 51 Entertainment and Limelight

- Opening theatrically the week of October 10, courtesy of Miramax and Paramount Pictures



Opening theatrically this weekend from Paramount and Miramax, there’s nothing aggressively wrong with writer/director Derek Cianfrance and co-writer Kirt Gunn’s Roofman. It tells a somewhat off-kilter true crime story that doubles as a low-key, small(ish) stakes romantic comedy. It offers fine performances not just from its leads (Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst), but also from a stacked supporting cast featuring Ben Mendelsohn, Peter Dinklage, and LaKeith Stanfield, all playing regular folk on both sides of the law. However, without necessarily coddling its outlaw protagonist, there is a certain hesitancy to interrogate either the criminal intent or the economic inequities that drive most of the film’s law-abiding and not-so-law-abiding characters. As a slice of life piece of Americana, it primarily works. Yet there appears to be a reluctance to dig too deep, so as not to potentially “upset” or challenge a theoretical moviegoer.

Share

Not unlike Darren Aronofsky’s more explicitly genre-focused Caught Stealing, which Sony released in late August, Paramount’s Roofman is an attempt by a filmmaker best known for grimdark or gritty offerings to craft a more conventionally mainstream entertainment. Whether driven by a desire to lighten up or to show studios that they could comparatively color within the lines, Roofman likewise offers flashes of the harsher realities depicted in The Place Beyond the Pines. That’s most obvious in its opening act, whereby a non-commissioned Army Reserve officer sees his economically motivated (and comparatively non-violent) robbery spree come to an ignoble end. I appreciated the matter-of-fact nature of these scenes, including his outlaw buddy (Stanfield) immediately putting two and two together, and how it allows us to sympathize with our incarcerated anti-hero being cut off from his young daughter, without villainizing his ex-wife (Melonie Diaz).

Roofman images, courtesy of Paramount

The crux of the picture, after he escapes prison but finds himself lacking the proper “sneak out of the country” documents, concerns the “Why this movie exists” setpiece. Yes, the on-the-lam robber actually spent several months hiding in the ceiling of a Toys R Us. Meanwhile, a chance encounter at the local church results in his almost immediate “adoption” into that community. That in turn results in a romantic entanglement between himself and a single mother whom he has already “met” via the security cameras as she toiled amid the aisles of his hiding spot. Dunst gives more than what’s on the page, offering a nuanced and inevitably tragic portrait of an overworked and underappreciated woman who, even sensing something askew about her new beau, ignores the signals. After all, she likes him, and he seems to (*platonically*) like her teen daughters.

The “too good to be true” situation seeps into the film’s middle section, with copious instances of Tatum charming the pants off everyone as a borderline “manic pixie dream guy.” Cianfrance and Gunn don’t overlook the reasons he can buy gifts and act as a cool new dad to his girlfriend’s kids. However, the picture sometimes seems to expect Tatum’s charisma to be as effective on the audience as it is on those in his circle. Stanfield’s sequences thus offer a stark contrast. His very smart document forger pal probably could have succeeded in a legitimate enterprise if not for his economic station alongside skin color, and he knows that his pal’s nuclear family cosplay is a recipe for disaster. To be fair, no spoilers, but the third act hits surprisingly hard regarding Jeffrey’s self-image clashing with his actions and survival instincts.

Roofman is a middle-of-the-road underdog crime comedy that instinctively pulls back whenever there’s concern that the audience might begin “rooting against action.” It’s still hard not to feel miserable for Dunst’s co-lead, as the doomed courtship is akin to kicking someone while they are down. The final reels offer little soft-pedaling in that regard, including a poignant silent beat where she seemingly figures it out before the film requires such a discovery. However, a patronizing end-credits montage of real-life news coverage undercuts the earned and frankly justified emotional heft, as if test screening audiences retroactively insisted that they not leave the theater feeling any truly negative emotions. As a straight-up character dramedy with great actors offering strong performances in a well-crafted, unassuming Hollywood programmer, Roofman does its modest job modestly well. However, this studio programmer could’ve used a bit of outlaw spirit.

Leave a comment