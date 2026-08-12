The End of Oak Street (2026)

- 99 minutes

- Rated PG-13 for “some strong violent content, bloody images, some strong language and suggestive material”

- Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell

- Produced by J. J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson, Tommy Harper

- Starring Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery

- Cinematography by Michael Gioulakis

- Edited by John Axelrad

- Music by Michael Giacchino

- Produced by Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures

- Opening August 14 via Warner Bros. Pictures



First, despite whatever online nonsense you might have read, the Bad Robot-produced The End of Oak Street is not set within the Cloverfield or Quiet Place franchises. Nor is it either a secret prequel to Venom or from the book of Saw. Second, considering the “share the wealth” circumstances concerning The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, I don’t know to what extent you’ll be able to see this one in a premium-large format auditorium. Neither of these things should matter. It shouldn’t matter whether or not a given release has some blink-and-you-miss-it connection to an existing IP. No film, save maybe Robert Zemeckis’ The Walk, should be thought of as an IMAX or bust proposition. David Robert Mitchell’s 1982-set family survivalist adventure needs neither to deliver the goods.