The Housemaid (2025)

131 minutes/rated R

Directed by Paul Feig

Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine

Based on the novel by Freida McFadden

Produced by Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer and Paul Feig

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Indiana Elle and Elizabeth Perkins

Cinematography by John Schwartzman

Music by Theodore Shapiro

Production Companies — Feigco Entertainment and Hidden Pictures

Opening in theaters the week of December 19, courtesy of Lionsgate

Based on Freida McFadden’s recent best-seller (yay for adapting newer books read by today’s beach/airport-lit demographics), director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine are technically crafting an “original,” star-driven high-concept thriller. As such, it carries nop responsibility to “respect” a decades-old classic, pander to past-tense nostalgia or atone for and awkwardly alter allegedly retroactively inappropriate story beats or subject matter.

The subhead is not a spoiler in the sense that the twists and turns found in The Housemaid are related to or similar to The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. However, having just suffered through the half-hearted straight-to-streaming temake, it stands out even more the extent to which Lionsgate’s pulpy, splashy little genre throwback has its cake and eats it too.

The plot is pretty much what you’d expect from the marketing. Sydney Sweeney plays a young woman who jumps at the offer of a live-in house-cleaning job. Amanda Seyfried plays the wealthy family’s matriarch, who is overjoyed to have some (hired) help around the house. Brandon Sklenar is the “works in tech” husband who reacts somewhat quizzically to the idea of his wife hiring a live-in assistant.

Spoiler: Milly turns out to be just what her employers needed. With wholesome life lessons and a healthy helping of song and dance, Milly helps Mr. and Mrs. Winchester rediscover their romantic spark and gives young Cecelia (Indiana Elle) the self-confidence she needs to nab a date with her crush and ace the school play. It’s just an uplifting and wholesome musical comedy that’s a holiday treat for the entire family.

Oh, and I salute Lionsgate’s trailers for offering plenty of sizzle without revealing much, if any, of the steak. That’s harder than it looks, especially in an era when audiences are less inclined to show up if they don’t know precisely what they are getting. But I digress.