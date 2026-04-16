Review: 'The Mummy' Fearest
Lee Cronin uses the IP for window dressing amid an overlong, derivative but compelling blend of supernatural terror and psychological torture.
Lee Cronin’s The Mummy
133 minutes
Rated R for “strong disturbing violent content, gore, language and brief drug use.”
Written and directed by Lee Cronin
Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville
Starring: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Verónica Falcón
Cinematography by Dave Garbett
Edited by Bryan Shaw
Music by Stephen McKeon
Companies: New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions and Wicked/Good
Opening from Warner Bros. on April 17, 2026
Warner Bros. and New Line should have titled this one Lee Cronin’s The Mummy: Not Based on the Movie The Mummy Returns by Stephen Sommers, but I digress. Yes, the director getting his name in the title, as if he were remotely a household name, is a bemusing way to avoid getting sued by Universal and friends for just calling it The Mummy. And while I’m no expert on the Mummy as a character or a brand, my token knowledge affirms that there’s no hard-and-fast template or formula beyond supernatural peril tied to ancient Egyptian rituals and/or curses. Offhand, Boris Karloff’s The Mummy is essentially a loose remake of Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, while many of the tropes associated with the character arguably emanate from The Mummy’s Hand.
Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is a relatively original horror title that combines elements of The Exorcist, (the American remake of) The Ring and recent Evil Dead offerings while appropriating an existing IP mostly for pre-sold awareness. That this latest offering is less “a mummy flick” than a hodgepodge of genre tropes and loose “rip-off/don’t remake” approximations of other not-so-mummy movies arguably qualifies as a “faithful” appropriation of the brand. And yes, given the choice, I’d rather watch a movie like this, which at least somewhat marches to the beat of its own drum, as opposed to a straight-up remake of a previous Mummy movie. In other words, better Troll 2 than Eraser Reborn. And, yes, by default, this is the best Mummy movie in (just under) 25 years.