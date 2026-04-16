Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

133 minutes

Rated R for “strong disturbing violent content, gore, language and brief drug use.”

Written and directed by Lee Cronin

Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville

Starring: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Verónica Falcón

Cinematography by Dave Garbett

Edited by Bryan Shaw

Music by Stephen McKeon

Companies: New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions and Wicked/Good

Opening from Warner Bros. on April 17, 2026



Warner Bros. and New Line should have titled this one Lee Cronin’s The Mummy: Not Based on the Movie The Mummy Returns by Stephen Sommers, but I digress. Yes, the director getting his name in the title, as if he were remotely a household name, is a bemusing way to avoid getting sued by Universal and friends for just calling it The Mummy. And while I’m no expert on the Mummy as a character or a brand, my token knowledge affirms that there’s no hard-and-fast template or formula beyond supernatural peril tied to ancient Egyptian rituals and/or curses. Offhand, Boris Karloff’s The Mummy is essentially a loose remake of Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, while many of the tropes associated with the character arguably emanate from The Mummy’s Hand.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is a relatively original horror title that combines elements of The Exorcist, (the American remake of) The Ring and recent Evil Dead offerings while appropriating an existing IP mostly for pre-sold awareness. That this latest offering is less “a mummy flick” than a hodgepodge of genre tropes and loose “rip-off/don’t remake” approximations of other not-so-mummy movies arguably qualifies as a “faithful” appropriation of the brand. And yes, given the choice, I’d rather watch a movie like this, which at least somewhat marches to the beat of its own drum, as opposed to a straight-up remake of a previous Mummy movie. In other words, better Troll 2 than Eraser Reborn. And, yes, by default, this is the best Mummy movie in (just under) 25 years.