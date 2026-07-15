The Odyssey (2026)

- 173 minutes

- Rated R for “violence and some language”

- Opening July 17 via Universal Pictures

- Written and directed by Christopher Nolan

- Produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan

- Cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema

- Edited by Jennifer Lame

- Music by Ludwig Göransson

- Production companies: Universal Pictures and Syncopy

- Starring: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Corey Hawkins, Mia Goth, Logan Marshall-Green, Jimmy Gonzales, Andrew Howard, Travis Scott, Benny Safdie, James Remar, Elyes Gabel, Bill Irwin

Among the reasons I’ve become so cranky about Hollywood’s obsessive devotion to IP and franchises, and frankly modern fandom’s willingness to bark like seals in approval, is the extent to which even the most aspirational success stories have eventually curdled into disconcerting failures, often with macro-sized consequences that undercut or negated those initial victories. James Wan’s miraculous work in finishing Furious 7 in the aftermath of Paul Walker’s death, along with that (shockingly good) movie’s sky-high commercial reception, did little more than extend the series past the point of self-parody. Disney’s 2010s run of culturally inclusive and (some more than others) artistically aspirational blockbusters now feels like a mirage that merely created the circumstances for Bob Iger to buy 20th Century Fox on his way out the door. Lord knows the once-aspirational successes of (among many others) the Scream relaunch, Wonder Woman, the 2010s Mission: Impossible sequels and the Harry Potter saga now feel less worthy of celebration in hindsight. One might be inclined to say that almost every once-heroic Hollywood franchise lived long enough to see itself become the villain.

To the extent that Oppenheimer was (partially/metaphorically) about Chris Nolan’s guilt over The Dark Knight’s unintended impact upon pop culture, The Odyssey sees the writer/director reckoning with the extent to which one can even contemplate putting the genie back in the bottle. On an industry-specific level, a wave of corporate consolidations, justified by the false value placed on even expired brands and long-irrelevant IP, now threatens to kneecap the youth-driven theatrical rebound. The false hope of streaming now sees even Netflix pivoting to becoming a television network. Beyond Tinseltown, The Odyssey tells a global story concerning the consequences and aftermath(s) of a social contract and moral order torn asunder by men who would declare themselves virtuous. The Dark Knight was a comparatively present-tense condemnation of how America (reacted to the 9/11 attacks by giving in to its worst, basest reactionary impulses and using fear as an alibi to reshape good and evil as a political wedge issue. On the eve of 9/11’s 25th anniversary, well, to quote Dr. Henry Jones Sr., our situation has not improved.

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