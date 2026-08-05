Tony (2026)

106 minutes

Rated R (“for pervasive language, drug use, and sexual content/nudity”)

Directed by Matt Johnson

Written by Matt Johnson, Matthew Miller, Todd Bartels and Lou Howe

Adapted from Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential

Produced by Tim White, Trevor White and Matthew Miller

Starring: Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rich Sommer, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall. Antonio Banderas

Cinematography by Michael Bauman

Editors: Curt Lobb, Robert Upchurch

Music by Jay McCarrol

Production companies: Star Thrower Entertainment and Zapruder Films

Opening on August 7 via A24

I have often argued that the litmus test in terms of whether the events depicted in a “based on a true story” movie are not factually accurate is whether or not the film uses the “this really happened” card as an alibi or justification for otherwise less than compelling drama. In other words, with the assumption that I’m not planning on using a ‘non-fiction” feature to cheat on a school assignment, my big question is whether the movie I am watching would be remotely as compelling if it were presented as entirely original. Offhand, let’s just say Oliver Stone’s JFK passes this test. Likewise, obviously on a different scale, so too does Matt Johnson’s Tony. Compellingly constructed and emotionally compelling on its own terms, the picture works just as well whether or not you care that Dominic Sessa is paying a young Anthony Bourdain.

Opening this Friday in limited release before expanding on August 21, Tony is, essentially, a prequel origin story for the young man who would eventually become a beloved and globally popular chef, author and travel documentarian. Based upon two chapters in the late Bourdain’s 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential, the picture deftly blends the formula associated with this sort of “early years of a great man” biopic while avoiding or undercutting many of the established tropes. Yes, it’s about an angry and cocky young man who fails to get a prestigious fellowship and then pretends that he did to impress a childhood crush (Emila Jones). And yes, the job he takes on the sly, working in a local seafood diner, becomes the first step toward a path that might make him happier and more fulfilled than his initial plans to pen the great American novel.

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However, director Johnson (Blackberry, Nirvana the Show the Band the Movie), who co-wrote with Matthew Miller, Todd Bartels and Lou Howe, seems attuned to the traps of this genre and this specific before-times melodrama. Knowing that the tale is as old as time, Tony puts its stock in the telling. That includes a less-than-conventional would-be romantic courtship (Jones does a lot with a little) and a protagonist who carefully walks the line between turning the protagonist into an irredeemable schmuck and a faultless innocent. Sessa, who broke out in The Holdovers and fit right in with the Now You See Me crew, does the work in terms of presenting a young man thwarted by his simplistic ambitions and unearned confidence but still self-aware enough to come to terms with his choices and, where applicable, learn from the mistakes and/or regrets of others in his midst.

Chief among those are the figures who, in a subtle-enough fashion, become a kind of angel and devil resting on the young man’s shoulders. That includes co-worker Sal (Leo Wodall, fresh off headlining Tuner), who befriends the kid and takes him somewhat under his wing, even as Tony notices the red flags. By comparison, the angel in this melodrama is his unnamed boss, a Brazilian-born chef who declares himself the restaurant’s self-sacrificial “sin eater.” Even this wise and weathered simple man with exceptional and undervalued talents might risk falling into a cliche, but that’s why you hire Antonio Banderas and let him drop one of his best (English-language) dramatic turns in ages. His “how I got here” past-tense reveal is shockingly unsensational, even as it is rich in subtextual tragedy about what the man had to sacrifice to achieve even his comparatively modest ambitions.

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I wouldn’t call Tony modest, as it’s polished and cinematically engrossing in a way I used to take for granted at a studio level. Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another) lensed the picture, emphasizing motion and movement and, within this comparatively limited geographic space, authentically capturing the sweat-inducing, often bustling workplace alongside the tourist-friendly Cape Cod vistas. Johnson has long blended narrative cinema with varying degrees of documentary formats, sometimes more explicitly (Operation Avalanche) than others. Tony isn’t staged like a doc. However, the intimacy and seemingly “objective” presentation, with Curt Lobb and Robert Upchurch handling “invisibly spectacular editing,” create an overall feeling of earned face-value authenticity beyond whether each event or character beat is true to life. The overall effect is a film that doesn’t remotely depend upon future-tense awareness of its protagonist’s future glories and tragedies for its as-it-happens emotional impact.

I have only a passing awareness of the life and times of Anthony Bourdain, at least beyond pop culture osmosis and watching Morgan Neville’s Roadrunner exactly once in 2021. It’s to Matt Johnson’s credit that Tony, as a biopic or otherwise, never requires audiences to know or care about the man Sessa’s onscreen protagonist will eventually become. It works entirely on its own terms as a genuinely engrossing and subtly moving young man’s coming-of-age story, in a film that subverts expectations without becoming aggressively subversive. In a less brand and franchise-obsessed era, Tony would be merely “a very good movie” and/or a solid studio programmer. It would not need to treat Anthony Bourdain as a kind of marquee character/IP to justify itself commercially. However, perhaps aware of this grim status quo, all parties treat the IP as an artistic burden. Simply put, Tony earns it.