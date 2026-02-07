129 minutes/rated R (for “violence, some gore and sexuality)

Written and directed by Luc Besson

Based on the novel by Bram Stoker

Produced by Virginie Besson-Silla

Starring Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, Zoë Bleu, Matilda De Angelis,

Ewens Abid, David Shields, Guillaume de Tonquédec and Raphael Luce

Cinematography by Colin Wandersman

Edited by Lucas “Kub” Fabiani

Music by Danny Elfman

Production companies: EuropaCorp, TF1 Films, and SND

Opening theatrically on February 6 courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

Funnier than Vampires Suck and scarier than Duckula !

Dracula: A Love Tale is a curious beast of a movie. It is not remotely the first feature film adaptation to turn Bram Stoker’s title character into a hopeless romantic pursuing the (comparatively) modern-day reincarnation of his long-dead lover, an unofficial benchmark set by (unless I missed one) 1979’s Love at First Bite*. I could note that it is less a riff on Bram Stoker’s Dracula than on, well, Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Yet, that Francis Ford Coppola-helmed mega-movie is now about as old as was Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing’s Horror of Dracula (the first vampire flick ever shot in color) in 1992. Time is a thief and all that.

The issue is not revisiting a specific retelling of an oft-told tale, but rather an inability to settle on a tone. After kicking things off with a willfully absurd and borderline self-satirical “Vlad loses his wife, renounces god and becomes Dracula” prologue, the picture mostly gets stuck in “play the hits” neutral. Its most consistent attribute is its weird restraint. With the critical caveat that A Love Tale is better-by-comparison, this modern-day retelling most closely resembles Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin’s infamous Godzilla. Like that 1998 kaiju katastrophe, this Dracula – written and directed by Luc Besson - is never scary enough for horror or campy enough for farce.