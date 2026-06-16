Toy Story 5 (2026)

- 102 minutes

- Rated PG (but… c’mon, it’s a G in spirit)

- Directed by Andrew Stanton

- Produced by Lindsey Collins, Jessica Choi

- Written by Andrew Stanton, Kenna Harris

- Starring: Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Greta Lee, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris

- Cinematography by Matt Aspbury, JC Kalache

- Edited by Jennifer Jew

- Music by Randy Newman

- A Pixar Animation Studios production

- Opening June 19 via Walt Disney Studios



I could be a troll and say that Toy Story 5 is the worst entry in the 31-year-old franchise. However, in terms of “part v” entries to long-running franchises, it’s a hell of a lot closer to Rogue Nation, Fast Five and The Empire Strikes Back than The Final Frontier, A New Beginning or The Dream Child. And yes, that I might rank Toy Story 5 or Toy Story at the bottom of such rankings is a testament to the overall quality of this five-films-and-counting franchise. Perhaps more importantly, this fifth movie continues the trick its 2019 predecessor pulled off by providing good-enough reasons to continue without invalidating the conclusive finales of Toy Story 3 and now Toy Story 4. Does the world need a Toy Story 5? Probably not, but this one is good enough (and different enough in its storytelling and point of view) to make me glad that we got one.