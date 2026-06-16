Review: 'Toy Story 5' Justifies Itself, Thanks to Fresh Perspectives, Thoughtful Commentary and Spectacular Animation
While not quite as all-around terrific as the last three films, Pixar's fifth play-thing passion play excels on its own terms without undercutting its predecessors' concrete conclusions.
Toy Story 5 (2026)
- 102 minutes
- Rated PG (but… c’mon, it’s a G in spirit)
- Directed by Andrew Stanton
- Produced by Lindsey Collins, Jessica Choi
- Written by Andrew Stanton, Kenna Harris
- Starring: Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Greta Lee, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris
- Cinematography by Matt Aspbury, JC Kalache
- Edited by Jennifer Jew
- Music by Randy Newman
- A Pixar Animation Studios production
- Opening June 19 via Walt Disney Studios
I could be a troll and say that Toy Story 5 is the worst entry in the 31-year-old franchise. However, in terms of “part v” entries to long-running franchises, it’s a hell of a lot closer to Rogue Nation, Fast Five and The Empire Strikes Back than The Final Frontier, A New Beginning or The Dream Child. And yes, that I might rank Toy Story 5 or Toy Story at the bottom of such rankings is a testament to the overall quality of this five-films-and-counting franchise. Perhaps more importantly, this fifth movie continues the trick its 2019 predecessor pulled off by providing good-enough reasons to continue without invalidating the conclusive finales of Toy Story 3 and now Toy Story 4. Does the world need a Toy Story 5? Probably not, but this one is good enough (and different enough in its storytelling and point of view) to make me glad that we got one.