Weapons (2025)

128 minutes

Rated R for strong bloody violence & grisly images, language throughout, some sexual content & drug use

Written and directed by Zach Cregger

Produced by Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J. D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules

Production companies - New Line Cinema, BoulderLight Pictures, Vertigo Entertainment, Subconscious

Starring Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Adams, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan

Cinematography by Larkin Seiple, Edited by Joe Murphy

Music by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger

Opening the week of August 8, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Weapons is another example of what I like to call a “filmmaker flex,” whereby a promising new filmmaker follows up their breakout hit with a bigger, more expansive and/or more cinematically scrumptious offering compared to the (quality notwithstanding) more buttoned-down first-at-bat. Think M. Night Shyamalan following his game-changing modern classic blockbuster (his third feature, but obviously the one that put him on the map) with a meticulous and thematically ambitious superhero deconstruction. Recall, more recently, Jordan Peele cashing in with a comparatively epic fable of the literal underclass rising to reset the social order. Whether you think Unbreakable is a “better” movie than The Sixth Sense, or whether or not you prefer Get Out to Us, both follow-ups feature a hell of a lot more *movie* and operate as a “Look what I can do!” calling card.

Arriving just under three years after Barbarian, Zach Cregger has returned with a $38 million nightmare that cleverly plays with time, narrative continuity, and his affinity for extended rug-pulls to craft a picture that looks and feels arguably bigger than it is. As the opening exposition spells out, Weapons concerns a small suburb in Maybrook, Florida, rocked by an inexplicable circumstance whereby 17 middle-school kids from the same classroom woke up at 2:17 a.m. and raced off into the night. Nobody knows why all but one kid in Justine Grady’s class just darted out of their homes, nor are there any clues as to where they went. We pick up a month later, with hope running low and much blame directed at the teacher, who presumably was either involved with or oblivious to the coming tragedy.

The picture shows its hand by focusing on several key characters, one at a time, as they intermingle and interact with each other amid the grim aftermath. That includes literal chapter stops and onscreen text detailing who will next take center stage. The two most high-profile characters, Julia Garner’s alcoholic and barely-holding-it-together teacher and Josh Brolin’s enraged and guilt-stricken parent, go “first.” However, we are rarely forced to watch the same scenes play out from different points of view. There is some repetition, but only for the sake of whatever richer understanding (be it mounting dread or macabre laughter) can be gleaned from the newly added context. The extent to which Cregger almost invisibly leads us along for what becomes an emotionally linear narrative is so impressive that, yes, I would compare it to Chris Nolan’s (admittedly smaller-scale) Memento.

You’ll immediately notice the extent to which these people and this town feel authentically, sloppily and achingly human. The accusations and insinuations faced by the “teacher who cares too much” never build to fantastical “burn the witch” absurdity. Brolin’s section is arguably the most… existential, including some jolting “subtext becomes text” imagery amid a sympathetic portrait of a loving father who regrets his emotional introversion. Alden Ehrenreich’s somewhat dimwitted small-town cop is another example of how good he can be when he’s just allowed to play “just a guy.” Austin Adams wins laughs as a desperate junkie whose clashes with Ehrenreich’s patrol officer highlight a “just get through the day” mentality. Benedict Wong offers a nuanced turn as a school principal seemingly more concerned with not pissing off the already bereaved parents than with actually helping those parents.

Cregger keeps most of his cards close to the vest for longer than expected, using his “play the audience like a piano” skills and rawly sympathetic characters to prevent the proceedings from turning into a glorified waiting game. While the films otherwise have little in common, my packed (admittedly “biased”) premiere audience treated much of the runtime like the “audience loses its shit on cue” third act of What Lies Beneath. Among those tools is a willingness to engage in the kind of tonal pinball I would (lazily?) associate with stereotypical South Korean horror flicks. The picture is ghoulishly funny without sacrificing the inherent drama or undercutting the tension and dread. There is a “laugh so as not to cry” sentiment that plays well both amid some wild tonal swings and some genuinely unnerving imagery and developments.

That’s because beneath the genre elements and entertainment value runs an undercurrent of sadness and despair. It’s not just the grim set-up, but rather the extent to which most of the town goes about their day-to-day business, preemptively admitting defeat while faking a facade of normalcy. The metaphor isn’t subtle. Weapons targets the multiple generations of “grown-ups” and authority figures who have let the world around them rot for their maximum convenience and comfort while concurrently expecting the young(er) generations to both suffer in metaphorical silence and keep on keeping on along the life path no matter the continued “once in a generation” calamities they continue to endure. Because in America, it’s (for example) easier to force school-age children to carry bulletproof backpacks and become glorified Jason Bourne-like evasion experts than to enact meaningful gun control.

Weapons feels uniquely set within the here and now, and (like Brian Duffield’s also excellent Spontaneous) is explicitly about the impossible status quo left to our children due to an unwillingness even to try to leave them a better world than the one we inhabited. That adaptation of the 2016 Aaron Starmer novel, concerning teens randomly spontaneously combusting as a metaphor for (among other things) school shootings. Grimly unfun fact - Spontaneous ended up receiving a blink-and-you-miss-it theatrical/VOD release in October 2020, thanks to… a global pandemic that kept generations of kids locked indoors and alone during what should have been prime “coming of age” years. And while both Weapons and Spontaneous use the fantastical as a parable for real-world horror, the films are brutal and uncompromising enough in their metaphorical carnage to avoid the “hiding behind comforting fantasy” trap.

There are nits to be picked, but Weapons plows full-steam ahead as an aspirational cinematic experience. It’s a big-scale, R-rated, adult-skewing, high-concept original genre flick from a major studio while attempting to be a definitive, genre-hopping, big-screen worthy document of today’s kids existing in our present-tense hell. Even amid the go-for-broke filmmaking, Cregger (comparatively) avoids sensationalism and easy shocks in favor of earned chills and unpleasant thrills. While safely R-rated in terms of murder and mayhem, there is restraint in its violence amid a healthy dose of earned laughs that only enhances the rubber-band tension. Even while wearing its messaging on its sleeve, Weapons remembers to provide PLF-worthy entertainment first, making it a refreshingly spectacular example of a full cinematic meal. In terms of both its medium and its messaging, it shoots to kill and hits every target.