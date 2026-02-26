Scream 7 (2026)

After walking out of Scream VI in March of 2023, I wondered if the franchise had anywhere left to go beyond riffing on the extent to which the Scream series had become every bit as formulaic as the slasher movies it had once affectionately mocked and satirized. Alas, Scream 7 isn’t that clever. I won’t argue that writer/director Kevin Williamson’s latest slasher sequel is meta-free. Bemusingly, the subtextual commentary seems intended to criticize anyone who dared to want anything different or unique from the now-30-year-old franchise. Imagine a fourth Creed movie that pushed Rocky Balboa back to center stage and spent its runtime apologizing for Sylvester Stallone’s absence in Creed 3. Beyond that, it’s not much fun, as the franchise becomes yet another decades-old series that began as high-quality pulp fiction but now insists on being viewed as a sacred piece of American pop culture gospel. Also, it’s... just a weirdly lousy movie.

The curtain raiser is set at Stu's childhood home, now a monetized interactive experience. If that seems like a shockingly bad idea considering this specific mass murder tends to spawn copycats every several years, well, you can guess how it plays out. Ghostface shows up to dispatch two random characters, including one played by Michelle Randolph. Bemusingly, the 28-year-old is best known as Billy Bob Thornton’s teen daughter in Landman, a Paramount+ show that A) garners far larger episode-to-episode viewership than did the likes of Pretty Little Liars and Veronica Mars back in their respective CW/Freeform and B) that viewership is 58% aged 34-65. Anyway, I’m stumbling around because this prologue is easily the franchise’s least engrossing, creative or surprising pre-credit attack, lacking Scream VI’s (quickly walked back) Ghostface reveal, Scream V’s “The victim survived!” twist or even Scream 3’s “We got money for big action scenes and just whacked a franchise regular!’ confidence.

Noting the elephants in the room, I was… dispeased by the circumstances surrounding Melissa Barrera’s dismissal. As I expected in November 2023, the “offending” opinions have since become more mainstream, at least in terms of more folks now admitting that a scandal-plagued Benjamin Netanyahu spent the months (and years) after the October 7 attacks cosplaying a post-9/11 George W. Bush. I’ve been further… disappointed watching Neve Campbell frame her franchise return as a victory (after skipping out on Scream VI over a pay dispute) for women speaking up and standing firm. Spyglass’s Scream relaunch was among the few legacy sequels (alongside, obviously, Michael B. Jordan’s Creed trilogy) to successfully set up a new/younger/more inclusive batch of protagonists. It’s thus even more disheartening to watch the series, via Williams’s self-aggrandizing ode to the installments he penned when he was young enough to be a voice of his generation, reverting to blatant Rise of Skywalker-style nostalgia.

