The X-Files: I Want to Believe - Vrach Frankenshteyn (2026)

98 minutes

Rated R

Directed by Chris Carter

Written by Chris Carter and Frank Spotnitz

Produced by Chris Carter and Frank Spotnitz

Cinematography by Bill Roe

Edited by Richard A. Harris

Music by Mark Snow

Production: Crying Box, Dune Entertainment III, Ten Thirteen

Debuting August 14 on Hulu, via 20th Century Studios



Debuting on Hulu on August 14, 2026, The X-Files: I Want to Believe - Vrach Frankenshteyn is rather unusual for a director’s cut. By that I mean that it’s actually several minutes shorter. With a handful of brief Mulder/Scully character beats (and one frankly idiotic George W. Bush-specific joke) removed from the early portions of the picture, the now 98-minute feature is a bit more “down to business” than the theatrical edition. And yes, as now befitting the R-rating that it always should have gotten in the first place, there is less cutting around the film’s third-act medical gore and a (no spoilers, I suppose) fatal fall that merely implied the sudden stop now shows it outright.