A Shorter Cut, But With Fewer Edits, Amounts To The Same Disappointing 'X-Files' Movie
Now running 98 minutes and with a greater focus on its "case of the week," Chris Carter's director's cut of 'I Want to Believe' now plays, for better or worse, more like a two-episode television arc
The X-Files: I Want to Believe - Vrach Frankenshteyn (2026)
98 minutes
Rated R
Directed by Chris Carter
Written by Chris Carter and Frank Spotnitz
Produced by Chris Carter and Frank Spotnitz
Cinematography by Bill Roe
Edited by Richard A. Harris
Music by Mark Snow
Production: Crying Box, Dune Entertainment III, Ten Thirteen
Debuting August 14 on Hulu, via 20th Century Studios
Debuting on Hulu on August 14, 2026, The X-Files: I Want to Believe - Vrach Frankenshteyn is rather unusual for a director’s cut. By that I mean that it’s actually several minutes shorter. With a handful of brief Mulder/Scully character beats (and one frankly idiotic George W. Bush-specific joke) removed from the early portions of the picture, the now 98-minute feature is a bit more “down to business” than the theatrical edition. And yes, as now befitting the R-rating that it always should have gotten in the first place, there is less cutting around the film’s third-act medical gore and a (no spoilers, I suppose) fatal fall that merely implied the sudden stop now shows it outright.
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