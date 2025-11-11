The Outside Scoop

Everton Carter
8h

Interesting. The place where this film isnt "faithful" to the book (and it is a very faithful, which was good to see aftrr the fun, but almost nothing at all to do with the book, 1987 film) was that it wasn't as grim, depressing and nihlistic as the book. As bad as things are, the film remains hopeful.

I've seen it twice, once with a genral audience and with a more film critic type, it went down vert well both times, but us Brits love our Edgar Wright 🤷🏾‍♂️.

Everton Carter
8h

SPOILERS for the ending tyoe!

Also, I'd argue that the book was a warning of what could happen in the future. Having all but reached that hellish future, this film chose to end with a "call to arms" hopeful beat. Aside from the obvious 9/11 enforced changes.

That said it also could remind of another Paramount film from the year if the book was published. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alledgedly Paramount had them add in shots of Spock's Coffin on the Genesis planet, & I think Kirk's "...there are always possibilities..." bit, so Spock could come back in a sequel if the film made enough money.

I'm not saying everything after the plane was added by studio notes, but I wouldn't be surprised if Paramount said "so Edgar, what about sequel possibilities? Leave some and we'll give you that $110m youre asking for.".

(Also, I wasted my tears on Spock, I should have remembered blindness, death whatever... there's always some Vulcan bs that means Spock is OK 🤦🏾‍♂️🖖🏾.

