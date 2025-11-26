While he could still probably kick my ass with little effort, 71-year-old Jackie Chan is not as agile as when he made the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, let alone Shanghai Knights in 2003 or Super Cop in 1992. I’ve heard The Shadow’s Edge is shockingly good (alas, it’s not available in North America). Still, even 2020’s Vanguard featured Chan as the leader of a good-guy ensemble who mostly let the youngsters do the action-ing. Chris Tucker may be in an “absence makes the heart grow fonder” circumstance, but it’s not like he’s spent the last twenty years making himself known (think Jack Black) as a cool dude to today’s cool kids. So, who exactly is Rush Hour 4 *for,* aside from Donald Trump?

Look, beyond the political shenanigans at play, there are countless reasons why the recently announced “in development” Rush Hour 4 won’t actually happen. Paramount is reportedly “in talks” to distribute the fourth installment of New Line’s once top-tier action comedy franchise. Still, thus far, there’s no word on the film actually getting financed and eventually produced. On its face, this is another example of an SEO-friendly sequel, remake or reboot that gets oodles of free media attention (and concurrent outrage) and yet never actually comes to pass. See also - a Clueless remake, a Tetris trilogy, a Memento remake, a Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Captain Planet movie, a live-action Akira, a new Stargate movie, a reboot of The Fugitive, and a remake of Flight of the Navigator.

Okay, so we seem to be getting Gremlins 3, a new Cliffhanger, a new Highlander, and a Michael B. Jordan-starring remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which was first announced back in February 2016. We spent a decade not-so-anxiously waiting for a Robocop remake that eventually debuted in February 2024, only to get stomped by The LEGO Movie and barely double its $120 million budget. Ditto, hilariously, a reboot/remake of The Crow that spent 13 years in various stages of development hell only to open to a whopping $4.6 million (53% below the opening of The Crow: City of Angels back in 1996). So, historically speaking, a Rush Hour 4 is either never going to happen or, if/when it does, is going to be poorly received.

