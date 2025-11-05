I spent Saturday morning discussing how the god-awful October domestic box office was mostly about the absence of three presumed tentpoles that were supposed to steady the ship between the s-s-s-cary demons and the w-w-w-icked witches. Yes, most of the discrepancy between an October that flirted with $600 million and one that barely cracked $410 million can be “blamed” on Lionsgate shifting Michael from October 3 to April 24. However, some “blame” must be placed on the “creative differences” circumstances that sent Saw XI to proverbial purgatory. With the franchise now essentially 50/50 between Lionsgate and Blumhouse as we wait to see what transpires in the aftermath of the shockingly good Saw X, tis a bitter pill that the miserable October weekend also marked the 20th anniversary of Saw II.

That 2005 release, with Darren Lynn Bousman taking over for director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell, was a breakout sequel (a $32 million debut a year after the first film’s $18 million launch) and remains the top-earning entry domestically ($87 million). It was also the first date (her pick, and fortunately, I had already seen The Legend of Zorro at a test screening months prior) with the woman I would eventually marry. That the 20th anniversary of the day I met my wife was interrupted by my younger kids having non-perilous but time-sucking illnesses (hence this not dropping seven days ago) felt like a metaphor. I think John Kramer would approve of putting my kids over my craft. Mark Hoffman, on the other hand, might have said, “Fuck them kids.”