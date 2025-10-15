As Tron: Ares imploded over the weekend, writer C. Robert Cargill joined the righteous chorus of those pleading for Hollywood to stop making films (even kid-focused flicks) aimed at 50-year-old white guys. He was/is correct, of course, and the timing of those statements adds an intriguing plot twist to his and director Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone 2. There’s R-rated “content” in this Blumhouse and Crooked Highway production, set to open October 17 courtesy of Universal. However, the tone and onscreen incidents, even compared to its “baptism by fire” coming-of-age predecessor, feel skewed to that of a “kids flick.” There’s no harm in a The Black Phone movie (adapted from Joe Hill’s short story) that feels closer to a Fear Street book spawning a The Black Phone 2 that skews closer to Goosebumps. But The Black Phone 2 isn’t very good, no matter the target demographic.

Set three years after The Black Phone, all is still not great in the Blake household. On the plus side, their previously abusive patriarch (Jeremy Davies) is about to celebrate 36 months sober, while Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) is attracting (wanted) romantic attention from Ernesto Arellano (Miguel Mora, who played his deceased older brother last time). But Finney (Mason Thames) is still dealing (badly) with his abduction and imprisonment at the hands of a child serial killer nicknamed The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). When Gwen starts having deeply surreal and terrifying dreams related to a local Christian sleepaway camp, one which had once employed her late mother, the Blake kids (and Ernesto) sign up as counselors. For reasons involving weather and poor communication, Finney, Gwen and Ernesto end up almost entirely alone at the camp, save for a few adult employees, a blinding snowstorm and a few mysteries.

The 114-minute picture takes its time to get its key characters to what will be the film’s primary location, and I’ll concede my heart sank when the lively and populated first act gave way to an isolated setting with just a few speaking characters. That said, Derrickson relishes the opportunity to play in the snow. With Pär M. Ekberg serving as cinematographer, this is a visually scrumptious $30 million horror sequel. Even if it eventually boils down to a handful of speaking characters and a single isolated locale, the money is “on the screen” in terms of craftsmanship and big-screen value. There’s a beat as the kids drive to the camp amid the storm and pass by paramedics attending to a car accident that is downright haunting in its juxtaposition of image, music (Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall”) and “just for cinema’s sake” polish.

As befits her status as an audience favorite last time, Gwen takes comparative center stage. Positioning Finney closer to a supporting character changes up the formula without undercutting his arc. As befits the more kid-skewing tone, Gwen is unfortunately far less of a spitfire. Her irregular profane tirades – McGraw’s four-letter-wording in The Black Phone was among the most joyfully comic displays of such since Dennis Farina passed away – seem less organic to this Gwen and more of an “whoops, almost forgot to play the hits” reprisal. That said, all of the actors do what is required, and Demián Bichir (as the camp supervisor) offers a necessary jolt of grown-up gravitas. And to the extent that the film tilts a bit toward the explicitly Christian, well, it’s been a bit since Derrickson, who broke out with The Exorcism of Emily Rose, played in that sandbox.

It preaches “Don’t be a dick” Veggie Tales-style Christianity, specifically in what’s unfortunately Arianna Rivas’ only primary beat. She plays Bichir’s niece, and it’s a little shocking to have to type out “Rivas had far more to do and displayed far more character and personality as a human trafficking victim in a Jason Statham action movie,” but them’s the breaks. Otherwise, there’s a charming beat when Gwen notes her spirituality, and her would-be beau notes, “That’s hot.” Well done, young man. To paraphrase a Taylor Swift song from a more innocent time, yes, Ernesto, that’s precisely how you get the girl. Speaking of Swift, I was two weeks too late to make a joke about how her “top secret” Life of a Showgirl movie boasts a screenplay from Sutter Cane. Please pretend I dropped that zinger in a timely manner and that you all laughed accordingly.

While I didn’t care for the story it tells — though it’s more about Derrickson and Cargill tell it— Black Phone 2 avoids becoming a rehash of the first film. It’s in a different horror sub-genre, trading small-town adventure aesthetics for a more conventional “isolated characters stuck in an aggressively supernatural circumstance” set-up. The issue is that it justifies its existence – as a follow-up to a pretty one-and-done predecessor – by effectively shrinking its world and making it more interconnected. For all the obvious comparisons this film will draw to the various Nightmare on Elm Street films—not a criticism, since I’ll always take a rip-off over a remake or legacy sequel—the picture repositions the first film as a kind of prologue. Except, imagine if the Freddy’s Nightmare pilot, which recounted Fred Krueger’s real-world murder spree, was far more compelling than A Nightmare on Elm Street.

We learn much about The Grabber, including his actions before The Black Phone, and discover that he is now a supernatural, spiritual entity to be vanquished under fetch-quest circumstances. Instead of present-tense danger, we get past-tense exposition and (trying to be vague) unending plot reveals and character revelations, which negate its predecessor’s near-plausibility. Finding out that Star-Lord’s dad, who is also a Celestial being, gave Peter’s mother her fatal brain tumor does not make the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy more relatable. Ditto the goofy notion of Gotham City’s pre-Batman Begins economic recession being “caused” by the League of Shadows, or the murder of Sydney Prescott’s mother being revealed as the diabolical handiwork of a long-lost sibling. I know you’re tired of me comparing sequels to Spider-Man 3, Spectre or The Rise of Skywalker, but I’m just the messenger, not the author, of all your pain.

Even if you disagree with the “making the story and world less realistic and/or more interconnected makes it less compelling” school of thought, Black Phone isn’t scary or suspenseful. The nightmare sequences, featuring surreal imagery shot on 8mm film, boast R-rated images and modest rubber-band tension. The actual in-universe narrative takes nearly half its runtime to hit its stride while taking far less time to dwindle its cast down to just a handful of mostly untouchable characters. Most of the horror sequences involve the key protagonists who, barring the kind of card that a film like this won’t risk playing, are entirely safe from harm. The picture’s “R-rated horror for kids” sensibility and its explicit “victimized teens empowering themselves” thematics turn every moment of potential peril or possible violence into a false alarm. To be fair, this does allow for a gleefully over-the-top, borderline campy finale.

It’s no secret that one of my biggest pet peeves is when a movie sequel or TV episode offers a fantastical cause for a relatable and plausible event. So that is already a strike against Black Phone 2. One of the downsides of making a film that’s not intended to start a franchise (Wohoo!), which then becomes popular and successful enough to commercially justify a sequel (Wahoo!), is that the very one-and-done matter of that first film makes it that much harder to continue the narrative logically (D’oh!). Black Phone 2 takes the second-easiest route. It’s not a Lost in New York-style reprise, but it decides that the seemingly unrelated characters are, in fact, intertwined amid an almost predestined mythology. Even if Black Phone 2 is supposed to be a horror film aimed at kids, the children deserve better than more “You have his power…” nonsense.