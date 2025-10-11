Users Are Still Losers.

Disney’s Tron: Ares topped the box office on Friday with $14.3 million. That compares to a $17.5 million opening day for Tron: Legacy in December 2010, which would be around $25 million in inflation-adjusted grosses. With mixed-negative reviews (56% and 5.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and a perfectly fine B+ from CinemaScore, the key question is whether kids and families will show up today and tomorrow for what should technically play as a newbie-friendly (homework is not required), all-quadrant action-fantasy flick. If so, noting that Monday is Chris Columbus Day (I cannot f***ing believe they gave a holiday to the monster who cut all of Mark’s best songs out of the second act of the Rent movie), we could still see an over/under $42 million debut.

With little to convince those not already psyched for another Tron, I’d expect around $35 million. Director Joachim Rønning’s last flick, the bonkers bananas-insane (think if Avatar had an unprotected threesome with Gods of Egypt, Aquaman and Gargoyles) Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, debuted in mid-October in 2019 with $37 million. It finished with $114 million domestic, although robust overseas grosses (back when that was far more reliable) pushed it to $490 million globally. Even a similarly healthy 3.08x multiplier from a $35 million debut would mean $107 million. An optimistic 2.5x that, in case it surges overseas, would still be around $270 million, on par with The Flash. Fun fact: Morbius earned $73 million domestically and $167 million globally after its $39 million/$84 million debut.

In late 2025, a third Tron flick is another example of Hollywood treating IP as inherently special even when audiences don’t agree. It’s another sequel that exists not because audiences demand it or might embrace it, but because shareholders and Wall Street pundits think it sounds sexy in a (pre-release) earnings call. Yes, it matters when Hollywood actually makes a “Nobody asked for this!” franchise revival that then performs as expected. It’s just not “That film that Scott has been predicting would bomb for years and years is indeed bombing.” Whiffs of this nature kneecap still-struggling theatres. Concurrently, they are often dissected through a harmful macro lens to avoid admitting that executives greenlit an IP-for-IP’s sake dumpster dive. Simply put, the cover-up is worse than the crime.

