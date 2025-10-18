When a tie game is a home run

One success does not a full-fledged comeback make, but the folks at Blumhouse are likely breathing a sigh of relief that The Black Phone 2 is thus far playing identically to The Black Phone. Recall that Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill’s buzzy and acclaimed adaptation of Joe Hill’s short story debuted in June 2022 with a $3 million Thursday, a $10.2 million Friday and a $23.6 million opening weekend. And now the sequel, from the same filmmakers (and with essentially everyone from the first film reprising accordingly), just snared $10.8 million on Friday from a $2.6 million Thursday gross. With solid reviews (74% and 6.4/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and a decent-enough-for-horror B Cinemascore grade (compared to a B+ for the first flick), it’s looking at a $24.4 million Fri-Sun debut. In this case, a near-tie is an unmitigated win.

Yes, I am encouraged by the fact that this follow-up, with Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw again dealing with Ethan Hawke’s The Grabber, earned more on Friday and will earn more this weekend despite smaller Thursday preview grosses. Will it be as leggy as The Black Phone, which earned $90 million domestically and $161 million globally on a $17 million budget? Probably not. For reference, Smile 2 “only” earned $69 million domestically (from a $23 million debut) and $138 million globally (on a $28 million budget) compared to Smile ($106 million domestically from a $22.6 million debut and $217 million worldwide on a $17 million budget). If The Black Phone 2 takes a similar decline, the $30 million sequel (like Smile 2, the extra money is on the screen) would end with $69 million in North America and $123 million worldwide.

Give a gift subscription