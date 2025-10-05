We can (and will) debate whether the mixed reception to “The Life of a Showgirl” impacted the weekend gross for Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, why The Smashing Machine was such a commercial disaster and to what extent Ms. Twift bit into weekend grosses for One Battle After Another, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and the reissue for Avatar: The Way of Water. However, AMC’s self-distributed (with — I presume — another helping hand from a secondary distributor for non-AMC theaters) 89-minute commercial for Swift’s 12th studio album contributed $33 million of an overall $80 million domestic Fri-Sun frame.

The theatrical ecosystem, amid relentless corporate consolidation, a pairing down of what the studio system (now often living or dying by the opinions of an often unknowing investor class) considers theatrical-worthy, and an early-2010s mentality in terms of what conventional wisdom says makes money versus what actually makes money, remains essentially held hostage by the flawed logic of what does and doesn’t get theatrical backing or even a wide theatrical release. Without further ado, in news both good (One Battle After Another held superbly overseas to cross $100 million worldwide) and bad (Smashing Machine opened to just $6 million), here’s the punditry…

Give a gift subscription