Warner Bros.’ “each of our movies opens above $40 million” streak ends with “For the Love of the Game” honor. No, One Battle After Another did not become WB’s eighth straight $40 million-plus domestic opener. However, if the studio wanted to continue their streak, they’d have opened Mortal Kombat II in this slot (instead of sending it to May 2026) and sent One Battle After Another to December. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio-led action comedy topped the domestic box office with $22.4 million. That’s a decent 2.54x weekend multiplier (slightly higher than Killers of the Flower Moon and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and netting 13.8% of its opening weekend via Thursday previews. Yes, that’s disappointing, representing DiCaprio’s lowest straight-up Fri-Sun star vehicle debut since J. Edgar in 2011.

