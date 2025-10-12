As oft-predicted for a decade, Disney’s third attempt to make Tron into a franchise derezed. Tron: Ares topped the domestic box office with $33.5 million, below the likes of The Marvels, Morbius and Joker: Folie a Deux. It opened over/under the $27-$33 million likes of Blade Runner 2049, Terminator: Dark Fate, X-Men: Dark Phoenix*, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Mummy and last weekend’s feature-length Taylor Swift commercial. Tron: Legacy earned $44 million in its domestic debut 15 years ago, or about $62 million in today’s dollars. Even optimistic legs, bending over backward to be fair, like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ($114 million from a $37 million debut in mid-October 2019) would put Tron: Ares under the inflation-adjusted $104 million domestic cume ($27 million in 1982) of the first Tron.

It also nabbed a $60.5 million global opening weekend, well below the “projected” $90 million pre-release guestimates. Conversely, Tron: Legacy opened in around 50% of its international territories that same week, grossing $23 million overseas for a $67 million global launch. As such, there’s little to no sign that the sci-fi threequel will pull a “flopped in America, but saved by overseas” performance. With mixed-negative reviews (56% and 5.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), a B+ from CinemaScore, a mere 57% “definite recommend” from PostTrak, and little in the way of post-debut buzz, the only “advantage” it’ll have is that it’s the only all-quadrant PG-13 big-budget franchise flick between now and Disney’s own Predator: Badlands on November 7. That’s the only reason it might not be looking at Joker 2 or Morbius-level legs.

Post-debut legs akin to Morbius (1.9x domestically and 2.25x globally) would give Tron: Ares a $64 million domestic and $137 million worldwide total. And Morbius cost $75 million. This film costs $180 million, closer to Joker: Folie à Deux. That film’s $210 million global total is swiftly becoming a pipe dream. Even a 3x multiplier (aspirational, but humor me) would give the film $101 million domestically and $182 million globally. I’m no Tron expert, which might be why I somewhat enjoyed Ares on its own “campy sci-fi spectacle that looks and sounds great on a huge, non-PLF 3-D screen. However, I think that’s called a “sprite”? This might be a hot take, so apologies in advance, but Jared Leto might not be a butts-in-seats added value element? So, what went wrong? Well…

Give a gift subscription