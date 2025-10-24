Johnny Depp in ‘Day Drinker,’ image courtesy of Niete/Lionsgate

This is one way to get attention in the attention economy. Paramount has dated the Ti West-directed Ebonizer: A Christmas Carol for November 13, 2026, right between WB’s The Cat in the Hat (presumably a slightly kid-friendlier animated remake of Funny Games) and Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The big news isn’t that we’re getting a live-action Christmas Carol flick. While it’s arguably IP for IP’s sake, it’s been a while since we got one—at least in theaters— not featuring motion-capture animation or Muppets. The SEO-friendly news is that Johnny Depp will be headlining, marking his first “big” studio movie since Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in late 2018. Assuming all goes as planned, it might be (give or take Marc Webb’s already-wrapped Day Drinker) his first to play in over 500 domestic theaters since City of Lies in March of 2021.

Much has changed for Depp since he played then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump in an early 2016 parody of The Art of the Deal. However, even if he were not today seen in the eyes of many a would-be moviegoer, including many younger and/or perpetually online folks, as a domestic abuser who (allegedly, so says any number of media reports and profiles) was an unreliable on-set participant requiring an earpiece to “remember” his lines, choosing Depp to headline a kid-friendly holiday fantasy would be a conventional wisdom > actual wisdom choice. Even if none of the above allegations are true, this is still Hollywood banking on would-be movie stars who peaked in popularity decades earlier for new films intended to appeal to today’s younger viewers. Except, even in his peak popularity era, 2003-2011, now-62-year-old Johnny Depp was never really a “butts in seats” movie star.