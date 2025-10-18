Friday Box Office: 'Tron' Tumbles 79%, 'Good Fortune' Struggles and 'After the Hunt' Flops
It was pretty grim news all around for all films not titled 'The Black Phone 2'
There were a handful of notable wide theatrical releases unleashed into multiplexes this weekend (that’s good). However, all but one of them (The Black Phone 2, detailed separately) opened below par and far below what might have been expected in a pre-streaming/pre-COVID world (that’s bad). The one well-performing newbie essentially snapped one major production shingle out of a two-year commercial cold streak (that’s good). However, a well-received sequel to a well-received horror new-to-you adaptation isn’t exactly of much macro-sized value for the rest of the theatrical ecosystem (that’s bad). Anyway, if we’re back to calling balls and strikes on each respective release (that’s good), then we have one line-drive to center field alongside two strike-outs, alongside, being nice here, a sacrifice fly (that’s bad).
In today’s non-Black Phone 2 Friday box office report for October 17, 2025 -
Well, at least Tron: Ares held better on its second Friday than Morbius.
Good Fortune can’t break the curse of the (non-IP) theatrical comedy.
History repeats itself as a Julia Roberts-starring melodrama fails to ignite a (kinda-sorta, in this case) new theatrical domestic distribution outfit.
Alas, none of the animals in Pets on a Train took time to shout, “I’ve had it with these motherfucking pets on my motherfucking train!” We ask for so little.
