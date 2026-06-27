Mendelson's Midnight Movie Musings (06/26/26)
Universal’s ‘Donkey’ punch, Zendaya’s ‘Bourne’ trap, the not-quite-comebacks of Jonathan Majors and Armie Hammer, ‘Obsession’s ever-longer legs, and Disney's $3 billion-plus year
In tonight’s “meant to finish this one last night” newsletter
Universal to again Donkey-punch the Independence Day competition.
Disney makes 2026 a $3 billion year somewhat ahead of schedule.
Don’t do it, Zendaya! Don’t fall for The Bourne Complacency!
Obsession’s legs are almost unprecedented in a post-Batman era.
Citizen Vigilante and Run Hide Fight: Infidels are not comeback vehicles.
Among the people, places and things contained within: Donkey, Eddie Murphy, Illumination, Universal, Angel Studios, Young Washington, Disney, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Toy Story 5, Zendaya, Bourne, Matt Damon, Jeremy Renner, Obsession, Curry Barker, Blumhouse, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Focus Features, Batman, Kevin Spacey, Citizen Vigilante, Uwe Boll, Armie Hammer, Jonathan Majors, The Daily Wire, Run Hide Fight: Infidels, and Jonathan Majors