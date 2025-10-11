In tonight’s “It can wait until you need to use the restroom!” newsletter…

Will TMNT 2 give us what Paw Patrol 3 would not?

Tron: Ares is set to open closer to Furiosa than Fury Road .

Going PG-13 for Predator: Badlands *might* not be an Expendables 3 -style mistake.

Wicked For Good marketing is focusing on recent success over IP nostalgia.

Trailer - TMNT: Chrome Alone 2 should remind you of how much you enjoyed Mutant Mayhem .

This 75-second clip from the upcoming animated short, to be played with The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants beginning December 19, is an unto-itself delight. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2: Lost in New Jersey (cute) is/will be a reminder that the $181 million-grossing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a fine example of an IP revival that works on its own terms, targeting newer/younger fans first and older, nostalgic audiences second. Like Scooby Doo, that’s one key reason why the property has continued to persist over the decades. Anyway, do I still care that much about another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, animated or live-action, in the abstract? Nope, but I dug the hell out of Mutant Mayhem.

Beyond just enjoying the witty and clever action comedy sans IP interest, I was frankly shocked that it ended in a place (with the teen heroes exposed to the world and attending “human” high school) I’ve never seen from the 41-year-old property. I have no idea what’s in store with Paramount’s still-untitled sequel. However, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the follow-up might actually give us an approximation of my “Remake The Dark Knight but with Paw Patrol!” running gag. After all, our heroes in a half-shell ended the first film by “hammering” Cynthia Utrom, with the mid-credit tease implying that in her desperation, Cynthia had reached out to a criminal she perhaps didn’t entirely understand. Enter The Shredder.

Like the Batman Begins epilogue tease 20 years ago, the promise (and concurrent potential for a “breakout sequel”) is predicated on goodwill and trust earned through an uncommonly good and thoughtful reboot of an oft-adapted property. Again, specificity for the win. Noting that I’m 45 years old, I am still very intrigued to see Shredder in this specific incarnation of TMNT because I very much enjoyed this incarnation of TMNT. I mean, I’d rather see the Kitten Catastrophe Crew drop a couple of dozen bodies (just keep the blood pink or green to keep the PG), but beggars can’t be choosers. Anyway, TMNT: Chrome Alone - Lost in New Jersey debuts December 19, while the TMNT animated sequel drops September 17, 2027.

“Ryder, why are they chasing Chase? Because he can take it, Rubble. He’s man’s best friend, but right now the men and women of Adventure Bay don’t need a best friend!”

