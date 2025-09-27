The Smashing Machine (2025)

- 123 minutes

- Rated R for “language and some drug abuse”

- Written, directed and edited by Bennie Safdie

- Produced by Bennie Safdie, Dwayne Johnson, Eli Bush,

Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and David Koplan

- Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader,

Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk and Lyndsey Gavin

- Cinematography by Maceo Bishop, Music by Nala Sinephro

- Production Companies - A24, Out for the Count, Seven Bucks Productions and Magnetic Fields Entertainment

- Opening theatrically on October 3 courtesy of A24



The Smashing Machine, written, directed, edited and (alongside others) produced by Bennie Safdie, is not the first theatrical live-action feature film to be essentially based on a non-fiction documentary. As I discussed during last year’s opening weekend of Blumhouse’s English-language remake of Speak No Evil, filmmakers can use the mere existence of a foreign-language “original” or a documentary about a given subject as IP when pitching what otherwise would be an original genre flick or a film based on an otherwise little-known true story. New-to-you American adaptations of Infernal Affairs, In Order of Disappearance, or The Intouchables can become The Departed, Cold Pursuit, or The Upside, with a comparative commercial safety net. Likewise, documentaries such as Man on a Wire, The Rescue, Marwencol, and The Times of Harvey Milk can be adapted into The Walk, Thirteen Lives, Welcome to Marwen, and Milk.

On paper, the reportedly $40 million-budgeted The Smashing Machine merely exists among the non-insignificant number of biopics and “as it happens” historical docudramas whose true stories were somewhat popularized by a specific documentary. What’s somewhat unique about this picture is how it plays like a “live action remake of an animated favorite,” albeit in this case it’s (obviously) not a Disney or DreamWorks toon. If you’ve seen John Hyams’ The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, you’ll notice almost immediately the extent to which this feature film recreates most of that fly-on-the-wall documentary’s more memorable moments, often word for word. That’s an interesting approach. It thus demands, if only by default, that viewers arrive with a working knowledge of Mark Kerr and why his career mattered as mixed-martial arts became something approximating a mainstream sporting event.

Walking out of a Hollywood biopic with little more educational/historical knowledge about the subject than I possessed before I walked in is not an automatic dealbreaker. Jim Carrey and Miles Foreman’s otherwise solid Man on the Moon left it to various documentaries to “explain” certain oddities in Andy Kaufman’s life, such as why he was working at a diner at what seemed to be the peak of his comedic success. This would-be Mark Kerr character study, with a smaller scope and fewer speaking characters than what might have been expected from a star-driven biopic decades ago, presents a snippet of a life that never becomes particularly cinematic or merits a cinematic recreation. Without the external context related to the sport and the culture in the picture’s 1997-2000 timeframe, the film becomes a series of standalone “for your consideration” set pieces.

The Smashing Machine images, courtesy of A24

The Smashing Machine often plays less like a feature film and more like a series of almost standalone “Oscar clips for an underdog sports drama” excerpts. Are the individual scenes featuring Dwayne Johnson and/or Emily Blunt cosplaying the 2002 doc in almost comically “Acting for Oscars, dammit!” sequences well-acted and potentially compelling? Sure, but there’s practically no movie surrounding them. Even running nearly two hours, The Smashing Machine plays like Safdie took the *movie* and kept only the kind of scenes that would otherwise be highlights in the film’s trailer and discarded the rest. Even odder, it’s arguably the second major theatrical release in the last couple of weeks, alongside Justin Tipping’s Him, where the final cut seems to be missing everything that would make it a complete (metaphorical) meal as opposed to just the meat sans veggies or starches.

The film’s try-hard star turns don’t amount to anything resembling revelation. Blunt is essentially doing a straight variation on Heidi Gardner’s “Every Boxer’s Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever” Saturday Night Live character. Concurrently, as good as Johnson is, I never thought he was anything less than a compelling and engrossing actor and screen presence. Blunt’s character is especially odd as presented, as the film can’t seem to commit to the notion of Dawn Staples being a net-negative presence in Kerr’s life, seemingly out of fear of either villainizing the film’s only major female character or losing a commercially viable “Kerr needs to be the kind of man who deserves her” romantic narrative. Johnson’s star turn is reminiscent of Eddie Murphy’s turn in Dreamgirls, which netted an Oscar nomination via not being conventionally funny and engaging in stereotypical “FYC” moments.

Both Smashing Machine leads have been more engrossing and compelling in less Oscar-friendly work. Offhand, Emily Blunt joined Toni Collette and Lupita Nyong’o as “Spectacular Late-2010s Shoulda-Been-Nominated Horror Movie Performances.” Us’s Nyong’o should have been nominated for Best Actress *and* Best Supporting Actress. Likewise, Central Intelligence and Pain and Gain are sadly not the kind of movies that typically participate in the year-end awards race. But as far as “Wow… The Rock is acting!” value, I’m old enough to remember when he was the best thing in otherwise okay-to-lousy flicks like Get Smart, Be Cool and Doom (alongside genuinely great flicks like The Rundown). All of this would be mere trivia if the surrounding film were more compelling and offered anything else beyond essentially serving as Exhibit A in a calculated career rehabilitation effort. Indeed, its only reason is the season.

I usually keep Oscar punditry out of the reviews of awards season releases. A film being worthy or unworthy of presumed Oscar attention should not be the only pass/fail benchmark of success. Nor do I want to be egregiously hard on a film because I’m implicitly punishing it for the presumed unearned awards attention it’ll likely receive. The Smashing Machine most resembles any number of year-end melodramas (of varying quality), such as Blue Sky, The Reader, Still Alice, The Wife, and The Eyes of TammyFaye, which seemed to exist primarily to snag their lead actresses an overdue Oscar. At least those mostly look and feel like *movies*. Even noting the subtextual meaning of its climax, The Smashing Machine feels less like a feature and more like a carefully constructed science project exclusively designed to win its top-billed star an Academy Award.