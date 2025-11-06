Predator: Badlands (2025)

107 minutes

rated PG-13

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

Written by Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

Produced by John Davis, Brent O’Connor, Marc Toberoff, Dan Trachtenberg, Ben Rosenblatt

Starring Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Elle Fanning, Mike Homik and Rohinal Nayaran

Cinematography by Jeff Cutter

Edited by Stefan Grube and David Trachtenberg

Music by Sarah Schachner and Benjamin Wallfisch

Production companies - Lawrence Gordon Productions, Davis Entertainment and Toberoff Entertainment

Opening the week of November 6 courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Predator: Badlands is an imaginative and pleasurable sci-fi adventure flick. Like many of the very best franchise revivals, it uses the “protection” of an IP as a safe space for new visuals, lever concepts, unexpected visual delights, and somewhat against-the-grain characterization. Dan Trachtenberg’s third entry in this newly rejuvenated (at least artistically) franchise, with a lean screenplay from Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison (reuniting after Prey), is no existential deconstruction. Its most subversive element is its willingness to indulge in casual sci-fi absurdity and unapologetic silliness. It’s arguably a Predator movie aimed at smart kids who have no investment in the franchise.

Sans a yellow highlighter, the interstellar hunt-or-be-hunted fable positions itself as more concerned about potentially garnering new fans rather than appeasing the existing (and aging) fanbase. Maybe that’s too much ambition for a film that, above all else, merely wants to deliver a rollicking good time. Anyway, the picture’s brutally violent extended prologue cements this is a (still kid-friendly) PG-13 flick that, like The Mummy, knows the MPA will let you hack-n-slash to your heart’s content as long as there are few human casualties or little recognizably human blood. Our young Predator (an under-the-radar excellent Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) is quickly stranded on a perilous world and set on slaying a kaiju-sized opponent.

It’s all to please Dek’s dad, a patriarch so awful that you’ll swear you were watching a music biopic. It’s not unlike Amber Midthunder’s arc in the (also terrific) Prey, although Dek’s “You’ll bring honor to us all!” journey plays out differently than did Naru’s. The movie cleverly structures itself like a single-player video game, complete with almost randomly appearing foes, glorified power-ups, differing terrains and a “non-playable character” tagging along for expositional and conversational purposes. That’s where Elle Fanning (quickly) comes in. Equal parts annoying (in a “laughing with the movie” fashion) and endearing, Fanning’s initially legless artificial sidekick comes off as a dry, sardonic variation of a Manic Pixie Dream Robot.

