Pardon the delay, but life got in the way. Yes, The Black Phone 2 kicked ass on its own retrospective merits, but everything else (especially in terms of new releases) flamed out while the as-expected decline for Tron: Ares and the “one weekend only” nature of Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl flick left theaters mostly dependent on over/under one-month-old holdovers. The total weekend amounted to $65.5 million, which is the second-worst Fri-Sun weekend (after the $64.4 million Labor Day frame) since Mickey 17 kicked off March with a whimper amid a $55.9 million frame.

However, the “conventional wisdom says it will be successful” IP cash-in that was Disney’s Tron: Ares is on track to earn just over/under the $130 million worldwide total for Warner Bros.’ R-rated, non-franchise, “DeLuca and Abdy were *allegedly* about to get fired over it” $120 million Bong Joon Ho-directed sci-fi flick. All due respect to IP-centric merchandise and related revenue streams, would you rather spend $180 million on Tron 3 or $120-$140 million on One Battle After Another? Ditto Paramount spending on spending $19 million each on Novocaine and Roofman versus $58 million just on Smurfs.

Forgive me for paraphrasing Patch Adams, but you make an IP title, it hits or flops. You make an original or non-franchise flick, and you still “win” long-term, regarding potential post-theatrical fandom and library value, every time. That may be cold comfort, understandably so, both to the studios distributing this weekend’s crop of “nobody showed up” offering, as well as the theaters counting on those films for revenue, but at least the industry is trying to reacclimate moviegoers to showing up for “just a movie” offerings. At least, I hope that’s what they are doing.

