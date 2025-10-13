In the realm of weekend box office news not specifically about Disney’s Tron: Ares ($33.5 million in North America and $60.5 million globally), the overall domestic weekend totaled a not-so-nice $69 million. And since the Taylor Swift movie was very much a one-weekend event, there wasn’t even a token — I dunno — $10 million (even presuming a Morbius-worthy drop) to cover the proverbial spread. Twas the seventh-lowest Fri-Sun frame of the year thus far. Meanwhile, next weekend (even assuming The Black Phone 2, Good Fortune and After the Hunt pull their respective weight) might be one for the no-fun record books. Unless someone from Pets on a Train actually shouts “I’ve had it with these motherfucking pets on my motherfucking plane,” in which case the sky’s the limit.

The sky-high start to September and the “surprise” Taylor Swift cash drop should allow theaters to breathe easier between now and the mid-November launch of Wicked For Good. Yes, it stinks that October won’t benefit from Michael and what was supposed to be Mortal Kombat II at the month’s end, but a temporary loss in October should merely help cushion a strong summer start. Speaking of summer, The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer plays excessively well on a big-ass screen. Yes, it’s “just” a feature-length extension of a Disney+ Star Wars TV show. But it looks splashy, colorful, and light on its feet. Concurrently, “watch the adorably obnoxious Baby Yoda cause two hours’ worth of IMAX-worthy fuckery” will temporarily paper over more existential “What is Star Wars now?” macro-concerns. So, without further ado…