There’s been a lot of online chatter as to whether Wicked For Good is a “sequel” or the second act of a single story. Artistically speaking, it is the second act of the stage play on which it is based, just like Dune Part Two is the second half of the original sci-fi novel, and It Chapter Two is the second half of a two-part adaptation of a single very long book. However, Jon M. Chu and friends splitting the play into two movies does not mean it shouldn’t be “judged” as a sequel. Artistically speaking, Wicked For Good operates as a standard Empire Strikes Back-style grimdark sequel to Wicked Part One, which is partially why the split works. Commercially speaking, Universal’s Wicked For Good, again starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, is very much a sequel. Opening a year after Wicked, it’s a breakout sequel, stepping up (2 the streets) with a gravity-defying $150 million in North America and $226 million worldwide debut.