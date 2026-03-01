Manufactured nostalgia and franchise anniversaries

In a vacuum, Spyglass and Paramount’s Scream 7 launching with a sky-high $64.1 million in North America and a $97.4 million global cume, a franchise-high on both accounts, could be discussed on its own terms, sans explicit political discourse and/or all that much cultural context. In a vacuum, Paramount successfully sold a kind of manufactured nostalgia for Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, as if her sitting out one single movie made her return three years later into a kind of “return of the queen” nostalgia moment. That’s little different than Universal’s “new model, original parts” campaign for Fast & Furious or how Fox fired most of the main cast of 24 after season three and then convinced folks that “surprise” returns from the likes of Carlos Bernard and Reiko Aylesworth amid season four were now “stand up and cheer” moments.

That Kevin Williamson’s Neve Campbell-starring Scream 7 opened so damn well (even adjusted for inflation, it’s not far behind Scream 2’s $33 million debut and Scream 3’s $34 milllion launch) is at least partially about the relatively positive receptions for Scream in 2022 and Scream VI in 2023. Noting the original Scream turing 30 this December, that’s little different from positive buzz for Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace being a key variable (among others, like rave reviews, buzz surrounding the 50th anniversary of Dr. No and a lack of all-quadrant tentpole competition for the latter months of 2012) as to why Skyfall soared far above what was presumed possible for a 007 movie. And yes, despite mixed reviews and online discourse, the 2008 actioner earned $592 million worldwide compared to $595 million for the 2006 reboot.

