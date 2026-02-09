Despite the endless digital ink expended upon Markiplier’s justifiably celebrated Iron Lung and Brett Ratner’s justly scorned Melania, the previous two weekends’ biggest-grosser was Send Help. Despite most of the box office-specific discourse this weekend being spent correctly celebrating the relative victories for Angel Studios’ Solo Mio, Bleecker Street’s Stray Kids concert flick and Vertical Entertainment’s Dracula, the movie that brought the most money into theaters remains Sam Raimi’s Send Help. Yes, the actual gross is more important than arbitrary rankings. Yes, most movies are not competing with each other, but with their own financial obligations and commercial expectations. It’s less poker than blackjack. But that’s even more reason to tip your hat to what has been and remains the top-earning movie in North American theaters.