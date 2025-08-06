Sketch (2025)

92 minutes

rated PG for “scary action, some violence, thematic elements, language and rude humor”

Written, directed and edited by Seth Worley

Produced by Steve Taylor, Tony Hale, Dusy Brown

Starring Tony Hale, Bianca Belle, Kue Lawrence, Kalon Cox and D’Arcy Carden

Cinematography by Megan Stacey and Music by Cody Fry

A Morphan Time production, opening theatrically on August 6 courtesy of Angel Studios



Opening tonight nationwide, writer/director/editor Seth Worley’s $3 million Sketch would make a fascinating double-feature with Zach Cregger’s Weapons. Both are modern-day fables that (to varying degrees) feature young children carrying burdens and responsibilities beyond their years. Both offer filmmakers employing fantastic elements to deal with real-life concerns and/or trauma. To be fair, that is not exactly a new idea—happy belated 30th birthday to Brad Silberling’s Casper — but I digress. Alongside its own merits, Sketch is a proverbial yin to Weapons’ yang. Telling a “family-friendly” story of a young girl whose scary drawings come to life, its plausibly optimistic sensibility compels and eventually satisfies precisely because it doesn’t sugarcoat its grief and pain. Even amid a story of a family coping with the death of a matriarch, it revels in both raw emotional truths and unexpected goodness.

That “unexpected goodness” starts from the very beginning, when a young girl is called into the counselor’s office over “violent” drawings, only to be told that using creepy and disturbing art as a way of dealing with negative feelings is the right choice compared to just letting the negativity bottle up inside. That’s little comfort to her overburdened, newly widowed dad, currently attempting to sell the family house even though he’s unsure if he wants to relocate. He’s doing his best, trying not to ignore his more stoic older son while walking a fine line between encouraging his daughter to offer up less doom-and-gloom art without condemning her personal tools for mourning. Things escalate at the half-hour mark when the macabre illustrations, which feature a healthy helping of ghouls and monsters, start coming alive in kaiju-sized proportions.

Seth Worley constructed the effects using tools like Adobe and Photoshop. I’m not saying the visuals will blow your mind, but they get the job done and are in service of an already compelling movie. The most special effect is the thoughtful and compassionate screenplay alongside a game cast. Bianca Belle is a find, even if it’s terrifying that enough time has passed for us to encounter a new actress who resembles a “young McKenna Grace.” Kue Lawrence ably handles a complex turn as the “still hurting but trying to keep up a mirage of emotional stability” older brother. Tony Hale is flat-out spectacular (again showing that the best comic actors are usually terrific dramatic thespians too) as “the dad,” a comparatively aspirational patriarch partially because he admits when he’s come up short and never stops trying.

It is impressive (whether for narrative or budgetary reasons) that the “rampaging creatures” are held back for the first third of the movie. It is remarkable that the merely grounded, human-scale dramedy is in itself compelling and “entertaining” before we get to the genre elements. I don’t think it’s a spoiler to note that this PG-rated movie, picked up (after premiering to raves at the 2024 TIFF) by Angel Studios, features little to no scenes of terrified youngsters being torn limb from limb by anthropomorphized illustrations. Maybe the four-hour, 4x3, black-and-white director’s cut? However, the characters don’t know they are in an all-ages adventure. As such, there is palpable in-film tension and suspense – especially from a young girl who didn’t actually want blood on her hands – as “Oooh and Aah” turns into “running and screaming.”

Sketch is the kind of movie we claim to miss yet only embrace when it’s packaged inside a familiar IP. We’ll ignore Earth to Echo and The Last Mimzy, but show up to and praise Ghostbusters: Afterlife or Bumblebee for successfully mimicking the very kind of film that such four-quadrant franchise tentpoles drove to theatrical extinction. That Angel Studios picked it up is ironic and (even noting its lack of explicit ecclesiastical dogma) fitting. Like the best faith-based films, think Sony’s Heaven is For Real and Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels, it is a fine example of the kind of “just a good movie with good actors working through a good screenplay” programmer that has, for the last 15 years, only seemed commercially viable when presented as a faith-targeted title. Sketch may not be religious, but it is divine.