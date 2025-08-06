The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Branden Ledesma's avatar
Branden Ledesma
Aug 6

Honestly kinda can’t wait to take the kids to it. And now that I’ve read your review even more so!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Scott Mendelson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture