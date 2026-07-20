A glimmer of (false?) hope…

Last week ended with four lawsuits thus far challenging the antitrust legality, shareholder benefit, consumer value and shareholder benefit of Skydance’s planned purchase of Warner Bros. California, and 11 other states filed suit this past Monday and were soon joined by the WGA, a group of Paramount+ subscribers and a Paramount investor jumping in over claims that the Ellisons would tinker with CNN’s editorial oversight. And now we just got word that a federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order to pause the merger for 14 days in response to the states’ attempts to block the buy.

The next hearing date is August 3, and it should be noted that PSKY will have to begin paying Warner Bros. Discovery $7 million per day if the deal does not close by September 30. At least compared to this time last week, I find myself all too optimistic that this might not happen. U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin wrote that the state attorneys general “present compelling evidence that the combined firm resulting from the transaction will possess substantial market share in the wide-release theatrical distribution market.”

I chuckled at that. Yes, I know full well that theatrical releases do not represent the biggest issue/problem/danger with this potential merger. I will, nonetheless, be oddly amused (vindicated?) if that’s a key variable that prevents the same company that has been… unkind to CBS News from doing likewise to CNN. While the temporary stay may be a mirage, it also came at a time when Netflix is being treated more like a regular company than an unimpeachable tech disruptor.

As always (or at least most of the time), the villain is not a streamer or a studio but the “endless quarterly growth at all costs, no matter the circumstances” mentality that has helped to destroy what we once thought of as a healthy economy.

Heck, it’s not like Skydance’s stock has exactly been kicking ass. The former closed on Friday at $8.75 per share and now sits at $8.58. That’s down from $20.86 in late September. If even Wall Street isn’t psyched about the proposed “Skydance owns Paramount and WB” status quo, why should anyone else be?

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