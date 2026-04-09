So the (Super Mario) Drama!

Kenny Miles, film critic and CinemaScore poller, returns for his (I think?) third go-around on The Box Office Podcast as we discuss, well, it’s pretty obvious. Jeremy Fuster couldn’t make it because of… journalism. Still, he gives A24 its flowers and offers a pithy, not-incorrect summation of The Super Mario Galaxy’s $400 million-plus Wed-Mon global debut. Meanwhile, Lisa Laman, Scott Mendelson and Kenny Miles discuss the various facets of last weekend’s blockbuster video game movie debut and what went relatively right for The Drama.

Offhand, Lisa explains why the video game movie has become a big-deal franchise sandbox without the movies necessarily getting that much better, while Kenny digs into the (whether genuine or astroturfed) online debate concerning critical judgment versus general moviegoer attitudes. Scott argues that Super Mario Galaxy was never meant to be the sort of movie over which pundits and critics fawn. Everyone agrees that the “Leo points and reacts” meme is not the best template for crafting IP-driven franchises.

Meanwhile, everyone notes that Zendaya seems to be a butt-in-seats movie star. Everyone also agrees that A24 has become very good at using humor to sell less-than-conventional star vehicles. Moreover, yeah, we’re all calling it in terms of the studio now being a branded home not just for “elevated horror” but quirkier, edgier, of-the-moment and YA-skewing romantic dramas, comedies and melodramas. As long as A24 doesn’t try to remake Bloodsport or reboot Texas Chainsaw Massacre, all should be well in its respective mushroom kingdom.

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