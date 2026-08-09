Spider-Man: Brand New Day indeed joined Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home in the “daily $100 million losers club” and the “weekend $200 million losers club.” It earned $43 million on its second Friday, or $125 million less than its $168 million opening day. It nabbed a $145 million second weekend gross, which is $215.5 million below its record $360 million Fri-Sun debut. Sitting alongside two prior MCU movies that eventually cleared $800 million domestically isn’t exactly a demerit.

The film’s $655.1 million ten-day cume is already in the all-time domestic top ten, while its $1.665 billion global total is now #12 of all-time. That Tom Holland and Zendaya’s superhero sequel dropped hard(er) and scored only the third-biggest second-weekend gross (sans inflation), might partially be thanks to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s The Odyssey notching an additional $31 million in its fourth weekend for a $1.105 billion global total.

Gosh, those two crazy kids just cannot catch a break. They, alongside Jon Bernthal to boot, now have two acclaimed, buzzy, overindexing box-office blockbusters playing right alongside each other, each acting as if the other does not even exist in the marketplace.