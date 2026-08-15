It is very much a kind of good news and/or bad news Friday at the domestic box office. Yes, Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Universal’s The Odyssey are still dominating the competition. However, those two mega-movies will gross $68 million (-53%) and $23 million (-27%), respectively. That will represent just 58% of the weekend’s estimated $158 million domestic total. And, yes, the estimated $20 million weekend for The End of Oak Street will be less of a win for WB than the estimated $18.5 million opening weekend for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie will be for Paramount. Yet those two high-profile newbies (both ironically focused on dinosaurs) are among eleven new releases in play among this weekend’s top twenty films.

It’s thirteen if you note the successful “new to you” expansions for A24’s Tony (from six screens to 37 theaters) and MUBI’s Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (from five screens to 54 theaters). And the wealth of newbies, playing in between 380 and 3,545 theaters, included two dino-mite wide releases, Angel Studio’s Cold War political melodrama The Brink of War, a Katseye concert flick/music documentary, another high(er) profile proshot (Six: The Musical), tenth anniversary rereleases for Your Name and Train to Busan, India’s Vishwanath & Sons, two comedies (Nimrods and The Wrong Girls) and Matthew McConaughey’s The Rivals of Amziah King . Okay, so only four of this weekend’s new releases earned even $1 million, but that’s the “bad news.”

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