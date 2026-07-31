Unlike December 2021, movie theaters don’t currently need a hero to save them. However, Spider-Man is again not standing there and waiting. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, again starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, held onto the wings of eagles and flew away with a new box office record for pre-weekend preview grosses. The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed MCU offering grossed a sensational $72 million in North America on Thursday.

Yes, that includes $3.75 million in Wednesday “early access” showings, which, per usual, were added to the Thursday totals. That’s above both Avengers: Endgame’s $60 million Thursday start in April 2019 ($78 million if adjusted for inflation, to the extent that matters) and Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $50 million Thursday start. All signs point almost certainly to the second-biggest, if not the very biggest, opening weekend ever.

Great reviews (91% and 7.7/10 from Rotten Tomatoes), solid buzz (an A from CinemaScore), and obvious “folks waiting to take the kids over the actual weekend” variables mean there’s little reason to expect excessive post-Thursday frontloading.

Hell, even if it only pulls a preview-to-weekend multiplier on par with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II ($169 million from a $90 million Friday and $43.5 million midnight/Thursday in July 2011), that will still give Sony’s superhero sequel a $283 million domestic debut weekend. Ditto The Force Awakens, which opened with $248 million in December 2015, including a $120 million Friday and a $57 million Thursday, all records at the time.

That would put the MCU adventure at $318 million for the weekend. Either total would still be right between Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ($260 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($357 million).