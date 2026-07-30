With a day or two (thanks to at least some time zone magic) of overseas box office in many international markets already in the till, as is the case with most big movies and their global openings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already crossed $100 million globally. That includes a $35 million opening day in China, including $4 million in Tuesday previews, along with $18.3 million (-48%) on Thursday for a pre-weekend $53.3 million Middle Kingdom total. Barring a fluke in either direction, Sony’s latest Peter Parker Passion Play should earn over/under $65 million during the Fri-Sun portion of an over/under $120 million Wed-Sun debut in China alone.

Among Chinese openings for Hollywood flicks thus far this decade, that would rank fourth among Fri-Sun grosses and third among full Wed-Sun debuts behind, respectively, Godzilla Vs. Kong ($70 million Fri-Sun in 2021), F9 ($136 million Fri-Sun in 2021) and Zootopia 2 ($196 million Fri-Sun/$271 million Wed-Sun in 2025). The opening day was the second-largest single-day gross of the 2020s for a Hollywood import behind F9’s $58.4 million opening day in May 2021. Exchange rates and whatnot aside, it was right in between Spider-Man: Far from Home’s $35.5 million opening day in July 2019 and Venom’s $34.9 million opening day gross in November 2018.

Those flicks would earn, respectively, $199 million (out of $1.13 billion worldwide) and $262 million (out of $754 million globally) in China. The opening day was well aboveAquaman’s $24 million Friday start in December 2018 on its way to $298 million (out of $1.15 billion). James Wan’s leggy modern maximalist classic (fight me) remains the high-water mark for a solo comic book superhero movie in China. Furthermore, this is even more impressive when you consider how indifferent China has been thus far this decade to most Hollywood tentpoles. The Middle Kingdom marketplace is not what it was in the 2010s, especially for comic book flicks.

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