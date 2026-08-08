Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned $43 million on Friday, dipping 75% from its $168 million opening day (including $72 million in previews), and setting the stage for a likely $145 million (-60%) second-weekend gross. That will give it $655 million domestically after ten days. Yes, this latest Tom Holland and Zendaya-starring Peter Parker picture has joined No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame in the “earned more than $100 million less on its second Friday than it did on its first Friday” club. Spider-Man 4 will also join Avengers 4 in the “grossed more than $200 million less in weekend two than in weekend one” club.

Of course, if you want to take a spot in the $200 million losers club, you first have to open well and above $300 million in the first place. For that matter, when the big question is whether your big summer tentpole will end weekend two just above or just below Inside Out 2’s $1.7 billion lifetime global total, yeah... not a huge problem. Hell, legs after ten days merely on par with Zack Snyder’s infamously frontloaded Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice would still get Destin Daniel Cretton’s superhero crowdpleaser to $830 million in North America alone. Say it with me now, #CanThisFranchiseBeSaved?