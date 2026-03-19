In tonight’s shorter-than-anticipated newsletter…

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer promises a Tom Holland-led flick that prioritizes Peter Parker over his amazing friends. (free)

Disney slots Lilo & Stitch 2 and Incredibles 3 for summer 2028.

James Wan is back (in the director’s chair)! My (mostly positive) Project Hail Mary review/box office preview/etc. will have to wait until tomorrow after my son’s field trip, but I figured I might as well offer up what I wrote today, even if it was only 75% of what I intended.

About that first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer...

As promised via a day’s worth of seemingly random footage drops, Sony has indeed released the full teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s not remotely the same thing, but yesterday’s glorified treasure hunt reminded me of how Sony released so many pre-release clips for both The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that plucky editors could cut together pretty accurate 20-minute versions of the respective films well before opening day. Anyway, this first look at Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man flick looks entirely rock-solid.

Perhaps in response to (relative) criticisms that Spider-Man: No Way Home felt visually claustrophobic (partially due to shooting a tentpole sequel filled with top-secret guest stars amid a global pandemic), this first look shows Tom Holland swinging all over the place in comparatively colorful, well-lit exteriors and interiors. Noting that this takes place four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the younger stars (Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, all of whom are now 29) all look a lot closer to their actual ages.

It’s ironic that a Spider-Man movie called “Brand New Day” explores its protagonists’ transition to adulthood. The “Brand New Day” comic arc is among the most despised in modern history, specifically because it was the result of an editorial edict that (without aging down Peter and friends) kinda-sorta returned the comic to its earliest “Peter lives with Aunt May and can’t catch a break” status quo. The “everyone forgets about Peter Parker” climax for Spider-Man: No Way Home is not unlike the infamous “One More Day” story.

As those who remember rolling their eyes in 2007/2008 might recall, to save Aunt May from a sniper’s bullet (as a result of his unmasking during the “Civil War” arc), Peter literally made a deal with the devil, which retconed public reveal, revived Harry Osborne and nullified his marriage to Mary Jane Watson. It was the comic book equivalent of Pam seeing seemingly deceased Bobby Ewing in the shower. That’s when my parents (and, from what I gather, many of your parents) stopped watching Dallas.

This status quo shift wasn’t about restoring an ongoing series to its past-tense roots (perhaps an early example of a youth-skewing property tripping over itself to appeal to the “olds”), but about setting up this Spider-Man saga as one less dependent on the MCU. After three movies during which Peter Parker’s personal arcs were less important (or at least about as important) as his role within the larger MCU arc or Sony’s previous Spider-Man franchises, this seems to be a “Spider-Man continuity > MCU continuity” offering.

We get a parade of low-level villains like Tombstone (Marvin Jones III, on sabbatical from trying to kill Black Lightning), Scorpion and (assuming he’s more foe than friend) The Punisher amid a story whereby Peter starts to slowly become more, biologically speaking, like a spider. Can Dr. Bruce Banner stop Peter from going full “Man-Spider”? That turn is more from the 1996 animated series, in a season-long arc that also featured The Punisher (with the show hilariously beating around the bush regarding the Frank Castle = mass murderer” thing), than the comics.

That’s Keith David narrating the trailer’s back half. He sounded enough like Reg E. Cathy’s Dr. Franklyn Storm while spouting similar ponderous exposition that I wondered if Mr. “I tricked you into thinking Fantastic Four was good for at least the first half!” Cathy has gotten his MCU green card. Regardless, I’m on board for whatever Destin Daniel Cretton deigns to deliver. Am I ready to race to theaters to see another Spider-Man movie? Hell no. But that guy who directed Short-Term 12, Just Mercy, Shang-Chi and co-created Wonder Man? I’ll follow him.