Lucasfilm and Disney’s The Mandalorian and Grogu got off to a merely okay start at the domestic box office, nabbing $12 million from Thursday shows starting as early as 2:00 p.m. That’s 14% below, sans inflation, the $14 million preview totals for Solo on this same weekend in 2018. It would end the holiday with $103 million. The (new) hope is that the mostly standalone Star Wars story will skew younger in terms of casual moviegoers.

That includes kids dragging their parents along to see what has essentially been sold as “Lilo and Stitch… but in a Star Wars movie. The big question is whether this “from Disney+ to theaters” feature-film continuation of The Mandalorian will enjoy the kind of Saturday/Sunday upswing that the “young Han Solo prequel origin story” didn’t get.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu’s $12 million pre-weekend total is 45% above the $8.3 million posted by Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in 2025 and the $8.2 million posted by X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016, but +118% compared to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’s $5.5 million start in 2017. All three Memorial Day weekend openers would gross around $79 million by Monday night.

Just using the comps, The Mandalorian and Grogu looks to nab a Fri-Mon domestic debut between $82 million (if it legs out over the weekend like Ant-Man 3 or Solo) and $115 million (if it legs out closer to X-Men 6 and Mission: Impossible 8). I’m loath even to mention the recent live-action remakes that launched this weekend in 2019 ($7 million Thursday/$117 million Fri-Mon for Aladdin), 2023 ($10.5 million/$119 million for The Little Mermaid) and 2025 ($14.5 million/$189 million for Lilo & Stitch), but there you go.

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And yes, it could leg out on par with The Little Mermaid (which would be around $136 million over the four-day holiday) or be even more frontloaded than Solo or Quantumania. Once again, the issue in 2018 was not that Solo earned “only” $84 million over the Fri-Sun portion of a $103 million Fri-Mon holiday launch, but rather how it earned that money.