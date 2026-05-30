Who needs Star Wars? Not movie theaters, as this weekend’s $192 million domestic cume will rank second (unadjusted-for-inflation) among all post-Memorial Day weekends. It’ll be behind only 2023, during which Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned $121 million out of a $205 million cume. The closest will be the $186 million Fri-Mon total for this frame in 2017. The 2023 Fri-Mon Memorial Day weekend ($203 million) was neck-and-neck with its $205 million post-holiday frame. However, this year’s post-holiday total will be 9% above last weekend’s $176 million Fri-Sun total. That’ll be the biggest “post-Memorial Day > Memorial Day” weekend spread since Wonder Woman ($103 million) and Captain Underpants ($24 million) powered it 30% above the previous frame’s $142 million Pirates of the Caribbean 5-led total.