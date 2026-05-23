Oh, right, there’s a new Star Wars movie in theaters this weekend. And, at least situationally speaking, it’s doing pretty well thus far. The Mandalorian and Grogu earned $33 million on Friday, including $12 million in pre-weekend preview grosses. Inflation notwithstanding, the film earned the same “$31 million in raw Friday grosses” as Solo: A Star Wars Story, which earned $14 million in Thursday grosses toward a $35 million Friday. Without getting too optimistic, that’s a smaller percentage (36%) of the opening-day gross accounted for by advance-day showings than Solo (40%). This, frankly, despite pre-weekend moviegoing being somewhat more commonplace and those showings starting a hell of a lot earlier than even in the late 2010s.

Coming off merely okay reviews (a 62% fresh score and a 6/10 average critic rating from 220 participating Rotten Tomatoes critics) but a good-enough A- from CinemaScore (same as Solo, which most who saw more-or-less enjoyed), the hope is that the Pedro Pascal-starring “from Disney+ to a theater near you” continuation of The Mandalorian pulls Memorial Day weekend legs at least as long as Solo. That ill-advised “young Han Solo prequel origin story” earned $84 million over the Fri-Sun portion of a $103 million domestic debut. That would give Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Fight the Future (I jest because I love, and that’s not an unflattering comparison) a $79 million Fri-Sun/$98 million Fri-Mon domestic debut.

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